Best Prop Trading Firms in India (2026 Guide)

If you’re an Indian trader aiming to access larger capital without putting your own funds at risk, prop trading firms offer a structured and practical solution. These firms provide funded accounts, clearly defined evaluation challenges, and profit-sharing models that allow you to trade, generate returns, and scale over time. Choosing the right prop firm plays a critical role in your long-term performance, as conditions, rules, and payouts directly impact your trading results. Below, you’ll find a carefully researched selection of platforms along with detailed insights to help you make an informed decision.

Why Choose Prop Firms?

Prop firms enable traders to operate with significantly larger capital — often ranging from $50,000 to $500,000 — without personal financial exposure. The process is straightforward: complete an evaluation, demonstrate consistent performance and risk management, and gain access to a funded account.

In most cases, traders retain 70% to 90% of generated profits, while the firm absorbs potential losses. For disciplined and skilled traders, this model creates a clear path to scaling capital efficiently, in some cases reaching seven-figure allocations over time.

How These Firms Were Ranked

This guide ranks the top prop firms available to Indian traders based on:

Rule clarity

Evaluation fairness

Profit split structure

Scaling potential

Trader incentives

Overall transparency

Each firm was assessed on documented rules, funding structure, incentive systems, and long-term growth viability. While several strong firms operate globally and accept Indian traders, one stands out as the most balanced option in 2026.

Top Prop Firms Ranking in India

Extensive research was conducted to identify prop trading firms that align with the needs of Indian traders. Key factors included payout speed, transparency of rules, flexibility in trading conditions, and affordability of entry fees.

The following platforms stand out for their reliability, competitive conditions, and trader-focused approach. Detailed reviews below break down their evaluation models, profit splits, and overall trading environments to help you choose the most suitable option.

OneFunded – Best Overall Prop Firm for Indian Traders









Key Highlights

Evaluation Model: Four different challenge tracks, and each has a no-deadline policy across all phases.

Profit Structure: 80% base allocation to the trader, upgradeable to 90% via addon purchase.

Transparency Mechanisms: OneFunded documents all trading restrictions in plain language and makes them accessible before purchase. There are no hidden clauses that surface only after a trader has committed.

Trader Development Infrastructure: Rewards Center and public Leaderboard displaying verified payout distributions..

Markets available: Forex, crypto, indices, metals, US and EU stocks

Evaluation fee range: Entry points from $16 to $780

Trading Platforms: MT5, cTrader, TradeLocker

OneFunded stands out as a strong option for Indian traders due to its combination of competitive pricing, transparent trading conditions, and performance-driven incentives. With account sizes ranging from $2,000 to $200,000 and profit splits reaching up to 90%, the structure is designed to let traders retain the majority of their earnings while scaling capital in a controlled and realistic way.

What further strengthens its position is the flexibility of its challenge models. Traders can choose between 1-step and 2-step evaluations depending on their experience and risk tolerance, with no time limits, which removes unnecessary pressure and allows for strategy-driven execution rather than forced trading. In addition, plans like Flex remove consistency rules entirely, making it more suitable for active or high-frequency traders.

A key differentiator is the Rewards Center, where traders accumulate points through platform activity. These points can be used to reduce costs on future challenges or even unlock free evaluations, creating a system where active traders continuously lower their operational costs over time.

From an execution standpoint, OneFunded supports MT5, TradeLocker, and cTrader, including its own mobile trading app, ensuring access to institutional-grade tools across all devices. Combined with allowed trading strategies such as overnight holding, news trading, and copy trading between personal accounts, the environment remains flexible without compromising risk control.

In terms of payouts, OneFunded delivers a reliable and structured system. Standard withdrawals are processed bi-weekly, with the option to activate weekly payouts for improved cash flow management. Traders also benefit from a 100% refund of the initial challenge fee upon their first successful withdrawal on eligible plans, effectively reducing upfront risk and improving overall cost efficiency.

Taken together, these elements position OneFunded not just as a low-cost entry point, but as a well-rounded prop trading environment focused on scalability, transparency, and long-term trader performance.

Challenge/Evaluation Table





Challenge Type Flash Core Value Flex Number of Phases 1 2 2 2 Account Sizes $2,000 to $200,000 $5,000 to $200,000 $2,000 to $50,000 $10,000 to $200,000 Challenge Fee $29 - $715 $45 - $650 $16 - $137 $107 - $780 Profit Target 10% 8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2) 6% (Phase 1), 6% (Phase 2) 7% (Phase 1), 4% (Phase 2) Profit Split Up to 80% Up to 80% Up to 80% Up to 80% Max Daily Drawdown 4% 5% 4% 4% Total Drawdown 6% 10% 8% 10% Minimum Trading Days 5 3 4 3 Trading Instruments Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Metals, Stocks Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Metals, Stocks Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Metals, Stocks Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Metals, Stocks Trading Platform MT5, TradeLocker, cTrader MT5, TradeLocker, cTrader MT5, TradeLocker, cTrader MT5, TradeLocker, cTrader Payout System Bi-weekly (weekly available) Bi-weekly (weekly available) Bi-weekly (weekly available) Bi-weekly (weekly available) Key Rules Allows News and copy trading Allows News and copy trading Allows News and copy trading Allows News and copy trading





FXIFY









Key Highlights

Instant funding option available with no evaluation phase for ready-to-trade accounts

Profit split up to 90% on funded accounts

Broad strategy flexibility, including EAs, grid, and martingale in selected programs

Some plans come with no consistency rules or minimum trading day requirements

Customizable accounts with add-ons such as higher leverage, increased profit split, and risk protection

Access to 300+ instruments across Forex, indices, metals, stocks, and crypto

FXIFY positions itself as a highly flexible prop firm, giving traders the ability to choose from multiple challenge types — up to five different models — depending on their strategy, risk tolerance, and experience level. This variety makes it suitable for both conservative traders and those who prefer more aggressive or automated approaches.

Account sizes range from $1,000 to $400,000, covering everything from low-budget entry to large-scale capital allocation. The platform supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader, ensuring a familiar and professional trading environment.

One of FXIFY’s key strengths is its lack of restrictive trading rules. Traders are free to use automated systems, trade during news events, and hold positions over the weekend, making it an attractive choice for those who want fewer limitations and more control over execution.

Challenge/Evaluation Table





Challenge Type Instant Funding Lightning Challenge One-Phase Challenge Two-Phase Challenge Three-Phase Challenge Number of Phases None 1 1 2 3 Account Sizes $1,000–$100,000 $10,000–$100,000 $5,000–$400,000 $5,000–$400,000 $5,000–$400,000 Challenge Fee $69 to $4,249 $59 to $399 $59 to $2,950 $59 to $2,950 $39 to $1,599 Profit Target N/A 5% 10% 10% (P1), 5% (P2) 5% per phase Profit Split Up to 90% Up to 90% Up to 90% Up to 90% Up to 90% Max Daily Drawdown 8% 3% 3% 4% 5% Total Drawdown 8% Trailing 4% Trailing 6% Trailing 10% Trailing 5% Static Minimum Trading Days 3 3 5 5 per phase 5 per phase Scaling Plan No No Yes, up to $4M Yes, up to $4M Yes, up to $4M Trading Instruments Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities Trading Platform MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView Payout System Bi-weekly (after 14 days) 7 days, then on-demand On-demand (after 5 days) On-demand (after 5 days) On-demand (after 5 days) Key Rules No EA or copy trading No EA; copy trading (internal) allowed Allows EA and copy trading (Internal/External with verification) Allows EA and copy trading (Internal/External with verification) Allows EA and copy trading (Internal/External with verification)





The5ers









Key Highlights

Profit split scaling up to 100% at advanced stages

Structured growth plans allowing capital expansion up to ~$4 million

No strict deadlines to complete evaluation phases

Full flexibility to hold trades overnight and over weekends

Access to 40+ trading instruments, including forex, metals, indices, commodities, and crypto

Built-in educational resources, including webinars and trading materials

For traders with solid experience and a disciplined approach, The5ers is built around consistency and long-term performance rather than short-term gains. The evaluation process is less about hitting aggressive targets quickly and more about demonstrating controlled risk management and stable returns over time.

Account sizes typically range from $5,000 to $200,000, with a clear path to scale capital significantly for traders who perform consistently. One of the key advantages is the scaling model, which allows accounts to grow up to approximately $4 million, making it particularly attractive for traders thinking beyond initial funding.

The profit split is also competitive, starting at solid levels and increasing based on performance, with the potential to reach up to 100%, giving high-performing traders full ownership of their results.

Challenge/Evaluation Table





Challenge Type Bootcamp Program High-Stakes Program Hyper Growth Program Number of Phases 3 2 1 Account Sizes $20K - $250K $2.5K - $100K $5K - $20K Challenge Fee Starts at $39 (partial) $22 to $545 $260 to $850 Profit Target 6% (all phases) 8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2) 10% Profit Split 50%, scales to 100% 80%, scales to 100% Up to 100% Maximum Daily Loss N/A 5% 3% Maximum Overall Drawdown 5% 10% (Trailing) 6% (Trailing) Minimum Trading Days 5 3 profitable days per phase 0 Scaling Plan Yes, up to $4M Yes, up to $4M Yes, aggressive scaling Trading Instruments Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, Crypto Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, Crypto Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, Crypto Trading Platform MT5, MatchTrader MT5, MatchTrader MT5, MatchTrader Payout System Bi-weekly Bi-weekly Bi-weekly Key Rules Allows EA and copy trading with restrictions Allows EA and copy trading with restrictions Allows EA and copy trading with restrictions





FundedNext









Key Highlights

Profit splits up to 95%

15% profit share available during the challenge phase

Uses balance‑based drawdown limits

No strict time limits on most challenges

Scaling plan that can grow funded capital significantly

Free challenge retakes available in certain plans

If you want to keep more of your profits, FundedNext is one of the prop firms to choose. The brand is flexible and offers account options with balance-based drawdowns, which are easier to work with than the usual equity-based rules. This gives you more room to let your trades run without constantly worrying about hitting limits.

You can start with accounts from $5,000 up to $200,000. But here's the good part: you keep 90% of what you make on regular accounts. On their profit share program, which goes up to 95%. That's almost all your earnings in your pocket.

Challenge/Evaluation Table





Challenge Type Stellar 1-Step Challenge Stellar 2-Step Challenge Stellar Lite Challenge Stellar Instant Number of Phases 1 2 2 Varies Account Sizes $6,000–$200,000 $6,000–$200,000 $5,000–$200,000 Varies Challenge Fee $65 to $1,099 $59 to $999 $32 to $798 Varies Profit Target 10% 8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2) 8% (Phase 1), 4% (Phase 2) 25% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2) Profit Split Up to 90% Up to 90% Up to 90% Up to 90% Max Daily Drawdown 3% 5% 4% 5% Total Drawdown 6% 10% 8% 10% Minimum Trading Days 2 5 (per phase) 5 (per phase) 10 (per phase) Scaling Plan up to $4M up to $4M up to $4M up to $4M Trading Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Futures Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Futures Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Futures Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto Trading Platform MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView Payout System 5 days, then bi-weekly 21 days, then bi-weekly 21 days, then bi-weekly Bi-weekly Key Rules Allows EA and copy trading Allows EA and copy trading Allows EA and copy trading











FundingPips









Key Features

Profit splits reaching up to 90% on funded accounts

Capital scaling potential up to $4 million

Trading access across Forex and selected CFDs

Supports Expert Advisors (EAs) and automated trading systems

Quick and reliable payouts once profit targets are met

FundingPips is designed with trader convenience in mind, offering some of the most flexible rules in the prop trading industry. Most challenges have no minimum trading day requirements, allowing traders to progress at their own pace. The platform also supports overnight positions, news trading, and automated strategies, giving experienced traders freedom in execution.

Account sizes range from $5,000 to $200,000, providing options for both mid-level and advanced traders. Profit splits are competitive, typically 80–90%, depending on account type and performance. FundingPips supports MT4, MT5, and other widely used platforms, ensuring professional-grade trading tools and smooth execution for all strategies.

Challenge/Evaluation Table





Challenge Type 1-Step Challenge 2-Step Challenge 2-Step Pro Zero (Instant Funding) Number of Phases 1 2 2 0 Account Sizes $5,000 - $100,000 $5,000 - $100,000 $5,000 - $100,000 $5,000 - $200,000 Challenge Fee $59 - $555 $36 - $529 $29 - $798 $69 - $999 Profit Target 10% 8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2) 6% (Phase 1), 6% (Phase 2) None Profit Split 60-100% (based on payout frequency) 60-100% (based on payout frequency) 80% 95% Max Daily Drawdown 3% (static) 5% (static) 3% (static) 3% (trailing) Total Drawdown 6% (static) 10% (static) 6% (static) 5% (trailing) Minimum Trading Days 3 days 3 days (Phase 1), 3 days (Phase 2) 1 day (Phase 1), 1 day (Phase 2) 7 profitable days before the first payout Scaling Plan Up to $2m Up to $2m Up to $2m Up to $2m Trading Instruments Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Crypto Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Crypto Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Crypto Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Crypto Trading Platform MT5, Match-Trader, cTrader, TradeLocker MT5, Match-Trader, cTrader, TradeLocker MT5, Match-Trader, cTrader, TradeLocker MT5, Match-Trader, cTrader, TradeLocker Payout System Weekly, bi-weekly, on-demand Weekly, bi-weekly, on-demand Weekly, bi-weekly, on-demand Weekly, bi-weekly, on-demand Key Rules Allows EA and copy trading Allows EA and copy trading Allows EA and copy trading Allows EA and copy trading





Quick Comparison Table of Prop Firms

Here’s a quick table showing how our selected prop firm for Indian traders compares:





Prop Firm Account Sizes Profit Split Payout System Unique Features OneFunded $2,000 to $200,000 Up to 90% Bi‑weekly (weekly add‑on) Rewards Center, refundable fees after first payout, no time limits on challenges FundedNext $10,000 to $400,000 Around 90%, up to 95% with add‑ons Fast payouts (bi‑weekly/monthly depending on plan) Multiple scaling paths, 24‑hour payout goal on some tracks, flexible challenge options FXIFY $5,000 to $400,000 Up to 90% On‑demand, bi‑weekly available Instant on‑demand payouts, no time limits, and monthly trading competitions FundingPips $5,000 to $100,000 60% to 100% (varies by cycle) Weekly/bi-weekly / on‑demand / monthly Flexible payout schedule with choice of cycle, low entry pricing The5ers $5,000 to $400,000+ Up to 100% Bi‑weekly / monthly Scaling up to $4M, multiple funding paths (Hyper Growth, Bootcamp)

How to Choose the Right Prop Firm in India

Choosing a prop firm is a strategic decision that directly affects your consistency, risk exposure, and long-term profitability. The right firm should complement your trading approach rather than force you to adapt to restrictive conditions.

Align the Firm with Your Trading Style

Each prop firm operates under its own risk framework, and not all are compatible with every trading strategy. Scalpers should prioritize firms that allow high-frequency execution, tight spreads, and minimal restrictions on trade duration, along with low minimum trading day requirements. Swing traders, by contrast, need flexibility — specifically permission to hold positions overnight or over weekends without penalties. A mismatch here often leads to unnecessary rule violations rather than poor trading decisions.

Assess Your Current Skill Level

A realistic assessment of your trading ability is essential. Traders still building consistency should focus on firms offering achievable profit targets and balanced drawdown limits, creating an environment where discipline can develop without excessive pressure. More experienced traders, who are comfortable managing risk precisely, can take advantage of firms with tighter rules but stronger scaling potential, where capital growth becomes the primary objective.

Understand the Profit Split Structure

Profit split is more than a headline number — it defines your long-term earning potential. While 80% is the industry baseline, some firms offer higher splits or introduce performance-based increases up to 90% or more. Over time, even a small difference in percentage significantly impacts total returns, especially for traders managing larger funded accounts.

Evaluate the Challenge Cost vs Value

The cost of entry should be considered in context. Lower fees reduce initial risk, but the overall value depends on what the firm offers in return — such as refundable fees, free retries, or better trading conditions. A well-structured challenge should provide a fair opportunity to pass, not just a low price point.

Review Payout Reliability and Methods

Consistent and timely payouts are a key indicator of a firm’s operational quality. Focus on firms that offer clear withdrawal schedules (weekly or bi-weekly) and reliable payment methods such as crypto or bank transfers. Fast payout processing improves liquidity and allows traders to manage profits more efficiently.

Consider Long-Term Scaling Potential

For traders planning to grow beyond initial funding, scaling is critical. Some firms offer structured scaling plans that allow accounts to expand significantly based on performance, while others impose strict limits. Choosing a firm with a clear and achievable scaling model ensures that your progress is not artificially capped as your performance improves.

Conclusion

Indian traders have access to a wide range of prop trading firms offering flexible rules, competitive profit splits, fast payouts, and performance-based rewards. The key is not choosing the most popular firm, but selecting one that aligns with your trading approach and growth objectives.

Among the available options, OneFunded stands out for its transparent rules, flexible challenge formats, scalable profit split up to 90%, and trader-focused features like a rewards system and optional weekly payouts.

Before committing, focus on the fundamentals:

Your trading style

Your current skill level

Risk tolerance and budget

Payout reliability

Long-term scaling potential

A well-matched prop firm becomes more than just a funding provider — it becomes a structured environment where consistent traders can build, scale, and sustain profitability over time.