Best Prop Trading Firms in India (2026 Guide)
Explore top prop trading firms in India and find the right opportunity to trade your preferred markets. Compare evaluation models, profit-sharing structures, and payout systems to select a program that aligns with your trading strategy and goals
If you’re an Indian trader aiming to access larger capital without putting your own funds at risk, prop trading firms offer a structured and practical solution. These firms provide funded accounts, clearly defined evaluation challenges, and profit-sharing models that allow you to trade, generate returns, and scale over time. Choosing the right prop firm plays a critical role in your long-term performance, as conditions, rules, and payouts directly impact your trading results. Below, you’ll find a carefully researched selection of platforms along with detailed insights to help you make an informed decision.
Why Choose Prop Firms?
Prop firms enable traders to operate with significantly larger capital — often ranging from $50,000 to $500,000 — without personal financial exposure. The process is straightforward: complete an evaluation, demonstrate consistent performance and risk management, and gain access to a funded account.
In most cases, traders retain 70% to 90% of generated profits, while the firm absorbs potential losses. For disciplined and skilled traders, this model creates a clear path to scaling capital efficiently, in some cases reaching seven-figure allocations over time.
How These Firms Were Ranked
This guide ranks the top prop firms available to Indian traders based on:
- Rule clarity
- Evaluation fairness
- Profit split structure
- Scaling potential
- Trader incentives
- Overall transparency
Each firm was assessed on documented rules, funding structure, incentive systems, and long-term growth viability. While several strong firms operate globally and accept Indian traders, one stands out as the most balanced option in 2026.
Top Prop Firms Ranking in India
Extensive research was conducted to identify prop trading firms that align with the needs of Indian traders. Key factors included payout speed, transparency of rules, flexibility in trading conditions, and affordability of entry fees.
The following platforms stand out for their reliability, competitive conditions, and trader-focused approach. Detailed reviews below break down their evaluation models, profit splits, and overall trading environments to help you choose the most suitable option.
OneFunded – Best Overall Prop Firm for Indian Traders
Key Highlights
- Evaluation Model: Four different challenge tracks, and each has a no-deadline policy across all phases.
- Profit Structure: 80% base allocation to the trader, upgradeable to 90% via addon purchase.
- Transparency Mechanisms: OneFunded documents all trading restrictions in plain language and makes them accessible before purchase. There are no hidden clauses that surface only after a trader has committed.
- Trader Development Infrastructure: Rewards Center and public Leaderboard displaying verified payout distributions..
- Markets available: Forex, crypto, indices, metals, US and EU stocks
- Evaluation fee range: Entry points from $16 to $780
- Trading Platforms: MT5, cTrader, TradeLocker
OneFunded stands out as a strong option for Indian traders due to its combination of competitive pricing, transparent trading conditions, and performance-driven incentives. With account sizes ranging from $2,000 to $200,000 and profit splits reaching up to 90%, the structure is designed to let traders retain the majority of their earnings while scaling capital in a controlled and realistic way.
What further strengthens its position is the flexibility of its challenge models. Traders can choose between 1-step and 2-step evaluations depending on their experience and risk tolerance, with no time limits, which removes unnecessary pressure and allows for strategy-driven execution rather than forced trading. In addition, plans like Flex remove consistency rules entirely, making it more suitable for active or high-frequency traders.
A key differentiator is the Rewards Center, where traders accumulate points through platform activity. These points can be used to reduce costs on future challenges or even unlock free evaluations, creating a system where active traders continuously lower their operational costs over time.
From an execution standpoint, OneFunded supports MT5, TradeLocker, and cTrader, including its own mobile trading app, ensuring access to institutional-grade tools across all devices. Combined with allowed trading strategies such as overnight holding, news trading, and copy trading between personal accounts, the environment remains flexible without compromising risk control.
In terms of payouts, OneFunded delivers a reliable and structured system. Standard withdrawals are processed bi-weekly, with the option to activate weekly payouts for improved cash flow management. Traders also benefit from a 100% refund of the initial challenge fee upon their first successful withdrawal on eligible plans, effectively reducing upfront risk and improving overall cost efficiency.
Taken together, these elements position OneFunded not just as a low-cost entry point, but as a well-rounded prop trading environment focused on scalability, transparency, and long-term trader performance.
Challenge/Evaluation Table
Challenge Type
Flash
Core
Value
Flex
Number of Phases
1
2
2
2
Account Sizes
$2,000 to $200,000
$5,000 to $200,000
$2,000 to $50,000
$10,000 to $200,000
Challenge Fee
$29 - $715
$45 - $650
$16 - $137
$107 - $780
Profit Target
10%
8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2)
6% (Phase 1), 6% (Phase 2)
7% (Phase 1), 4% (Phase 2)
Profit Split
Up to 80%
Up to 80%
Up to 80%
Up to 80%
Max Daily Drawdown
4%
5%
4%
4%
Total Drawdown
6%
10%
8%
10%
Minimum Trading Days
5
3
4
3
Trading Instruments
Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Metals, Stocks
Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Metals, Stocks
Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Metals, Stocks
Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Metals, Stocks
Trading Platform
MT5, TradeLocker, cTrader
MT5, TradeLocker, cTrader
MT5, TradeLocker, cTrader
MT5, TradeLocker, cTrader
Payout System
Bi-weekly (weekly available)
Bi-weekly (weekly available)
Bi-weekly (weekly available)
Bi-weekly (weekly available)
Key Rules
Allows News and copy trading
Allows News and copy trading
Allows News and copy trading
Allows News and copy trading
FXIFY
Key Highlights
- Instant funding option available with no evaluation phase for ready-to-trade accounts
- Profit split up to 90% on funded accounts
- Broad strategy flexibility, including EAs, grid, and martingale in selected programs
- Some plans come with no consistency rules or minimum trading day requirements
- Customizable accounts with add-ons such as higher leverage, increased profit split, and risk protection
- Access to 300+ instruments across Forex, indices, metals, stocks, and crypto
FXIFY positions itself as a highly flexible prop firm, giving traders the ability to choose from multiple challenge types — up to five different models — depending on their strategy, risk tolerance, and experience level. This variety makes it suitable for both conservative traders and those who prefer more aggressive or automated approaches.
Account sizes range from $1,000 to $400,000, covering everything from low-budget entry to large-scale capital allocation. The platform supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader, ensuring a familiar and professional trading environment.
One of FXIFY’s key strengths is its lack of restrictive trading rules. Traders are free to use automated systems, trade during news events, and hold positions over the weekend, making it an attractive choice for those who want fewer limitations and more control over execution.
Challenge/Evaluation Table
Challenge Type
Instant Funding
Lightning Challenge
One-Phase Challenge
Two-Phase Challenge
Three-Phase Challenge
Number of Phases
None
1
1
2
3
Account Sizes
$1,000–$100,000
$10,000–$100,000
$5,000–$400,000
$5,000–$400,000
$5,000–$400,000
Challenge Fee
$69 to $4,249
$59 to $399
$59 to $2,950
$59 to $2,950
$39 to $1,599
Profit Target
N/A
5%
10%
10% (P1), 5% (P2)
5% per phase
Profit Split
Up to 90%
Up to 90%
Up to 90%
Up to 90%
Up to 90%
Max Daily Drawdown
8%
3%
3%
4%
5%
Total Drawdown
8% Trailing
4% Trailing
6% Trailing
10% Trailing
5% Static
Minimum Trading Days
3
3
5
5 per phase
5 per phase
Scaling Plan
No
No
Yes, up to $4M
Yes, up to $4M
Yes, up to $4M
Trading Instruments
Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities
Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities
Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities
Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities
Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities
Trading Platform
MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView
MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView
MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView
MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView
MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView
Payout System
Bi-weekly (after 14 days)
7 days, then on-demand
On-demand (after 5 days)
On-demand (after 5 days)
On-demand (after 5 days)
Key Rules
No EA or copy trading
No EA; copy trading (internal) allowed
Allows EA and copy trading (Internal/External with verification)
Allows EA and copy trading (Internal/External with verification)
Allows EA and copy trading (Internal/External with verification)
The5ers
Key Highlights
- Profit split scaling up to 100% at advanced stages
- Structured growth plans allowing capital expansion up to ~$4 million
- No strict deadlines to complete evaluation phases
- Full flexibility to hold trades overnight and over weekends
- Access to 40+ trading instruments, including forex, metals, indices, commodities, and crypto
- Built-in educational resources, including webinars and trading materials
For traders with solid experience and a disciplined approach, The5ers is built around consistency and long-term performance rather than short-term gains. The evaluation process is less about hitting aggressive targets quickly and more about demonstrating controlled risk management and stable returns over time.
Account sizes typically range from $5,000 to $200,000, with a clear path to scale capital significantly for traders who perform consistently. One of the key advantages is the scaling model, which allows accounts to grow up to approximately $4 million, making it particularly attractive for traders thinking beyond initial funding.
The profit split is also competitive, starting at solid levels and increasing based on performance, with the potential to reach up to 100%, giving high-performing traders full ownership of their results.
Challenge/Evaluation Table
Challenge Type
Bootcamp Program
High-Stakes Program
Hyper Growth Program
Number of Phases
3
2
1
Account Sizes
$20K - $250K
$2.5K - $100K
$5K - $20K
Challenge Fee
Starts at $39 (partial)
$22 to $545
$260 to $850
Profit Target
6% (all phases)
8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2)
10%
Profit Split
50%, scales to 100%
80%, scales to 100%
Up to 100%
Maximum Daily Loss
N/A
5%
3%
Maximum Overall Drawdown
5%
10% (Trailing)
6% (Trailing)
Minimum Trading Days
5
3 profitable days per phase
0
Scaling Plan
Yes, up to $4M
Yes, up to $4M
Yes, aggressive scaling
Trading Instruments
Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, Crypto
Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, Crypto
Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, Crypto
Trading Platform
MT5, MatchTrader
MT5, MatchTrader
MT5, MatchTrader
Payout System
Bi-weekly
Bi-weekly
Bi-weekly
Key Rules
Allows EA and copy trading with restrictions
Allows EA and copy trading with restrictions
Allows EA and copy trading with restrictions
FundedNext
Key Highlights
- Profit splits up to 95%
- 15% profit share available during the challenge phase
- Uses balance‑based drawdown limits
- No strict time limits on most challenges
- Scaling plan that can grow funded capital significantly
- Free challenge retakes available in certain plans
If you want to keep more of your profits, FundedNext is one of the prop firms to choose. The brand is flexible and offers account options with balance-based drawdowns, which are easier to work with than the usual equity-based rules. This gives you more room to let your trades run without constantly worrying about hitting limits.
You can start with accounts from $5,000 up to $200,000. But here's the good part: you keep 90% of what you make on regular accounts. On their profit share program, which goes up to 95%. That's almost all your earnings in your pocket.
Challenge/Evaluation Table
Challenge Type
Stellar 1-Step Challenge
Stellar 2-Step Challenge
Stellar Lite Challenge
Stellar Instant
Number of Phases
1
2
2
Varies
Account Sizes
$6,000–$200,000
$6,000–$200,000
$5,000–$200,000
Varies
Challenge Fee
$65 to $1,099
$59 to $999
$32 to $798
Varies
Profit Target
10%
8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2)
8% (Phase 1), 4% (Phase 2)
25% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2)
Profit Split
Up to 90%
Up to 90%
Up to 90%
Up to 90%
Max Daily Drawdown
3%
5%
4%
5%
Total Drawdown
6%
10%
8%
10%
Minimum Trading Days
2
5 (per phase)
5 (per phase)
10 (per phase)
Scaling Plan
up to $4M
up to $4M
up to $4M
up to $4M
Trading Instruments
Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Futures
Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Futures
Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Futures
Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
Trading Platform
MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
Payout System
5 days, then bi-weekly
21 days, then bi-weekly
21 days, then bi-weekly
Bi-weekly
Key Rules
Allows EA and copy trading
Allows EA and copy trading
Allows EA and copy trading
FundingPips
Key Features
- Profit splits reaching up to 90% on funded accounts
- Capital scaling potential up to $4 million
- Trading access across Forex and selected CFDs
- Supports Expert Advisors (EAs) and automated trading systems
- Quick and reliable payouts once profit targets are met
FundingPips is designed with trader convenience in mind, offering some of the most flexible rules in the prop trading industry. Most challenges have no minimum trading day requirements, allowing traders to progress at their own pace. The platform also supports overnight positions, news trading, and automated strategies, giving experienced traders freedom in execution.
Account sizes range from $5,000 to $200,000, providing options for both mid-level and advanced traders. Profit splits are competitive, typically 80–90%, depending on account type and performance. FundingPips supports MT4, MT5, and other widely used platforms, ensuring professional-grade trading tools and smooth execution for all strategies.
Challenge/Evaluation Table
Challenge Type
1-Step Challenge
2-Step Challenge
2-Step Pro
Zero (Instant Funding)
Number of Phases
1
2
2
0
Account Sizes
$5,000 - $100,000
$5,000 - $100,000
$5,000 - $100,000
$5,000 - $200,000
Challenge Fee
$59 - $555
$36 - $529
$29 - $798
$69 - $999
Profit Target
10%
8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2)
6% (Phase 1), 6% (Phase 2)
None
Profit Split
60-100% (based on payout frequency)
60-100% (based on payout frequency)
80%
95%
Max Daily Drawdown
3% (static)
5% (static)
3% (static)
3% (trailing)
Total Drawdown
6% (static)
10% (static)
6% (static)
5% (trailing)
Minimum Trading Days
3 days
3 days (Phase 1), 3 days (Phase 2)
1 day (Phase 1), 1 day (Phase 2)
7 profitable days before the first payout
Scaling Plan
Up to $2m
Up to $2m
Up to $2m
Up to $2m
Trading Instruments
Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Crypto
Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Crypto
Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Crypto
Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Crypto
Trading Platform
MT5, Match-Trader, cTrader, TradeLocker
MT5, Match-Trader, cTrader, TradeLocker
MT5, Match-Trader, cTrader, TradeLocker
MT5, Match-Trader, cTrader, TradeLocker
Payout System
Weekly, bi-weekly, on-demand
Weekly, bi-weekly, on-demand
Weekly, bi-weekly, on-demand
Weekly, bi-weekly, on-demand
Key Rules
Allows EA and copy trading
Allows EA and copy trading
Allows EA and copy trading
Allows EA and copy trading
Quick Comparison Table of Prop Firms
Here’s a quick table showing how our selected prop firm for Indian traders compares:
Prop Firm
Account Sizes
Profit Split
Payout System
Unique Features
OneFunded
$2,000 to $200,000
Up to 90%
Bi‑weekly (weekly add‑on)
Rewards Center, refundable fees after first payout, no time limits on challenges
FundedNext
$10,000 to $400,000
Around 90%, up to 95% with add‑ons
Fast payouts (bi‑weekly/monthly depending on plan)
Multiple scaling paths, 24‑hour payout goal on some tracks, flexible challenge options
FXIFY
$5,000 to $400,000
Up to 90%
On‑demand, bi‑weekly available
Instant on‑demand payouts, no time limits, and monthly trading competitions
FundingPips
$5,000 to $100,000
60% to 100% (varies by cycle)
Weekly/bi-weekly / on‑demand / monthly
Flexible payout schedule with choice of cycle, low entry pricing
The5ers
$5,000 to $400,000+
Up to 100%
Bi‑weekly / monthly
Scaling up to $4M, multiple funding paths (Hyper Growth, Bootcamp)
How to Choose the Right Prop Firm in India
Choosing a prop firm is a strategic decision that directly affects your consistency, risk exposure, and long-term profitability. The right firm should complement your trading approach rather than force you to adapt to restrictive conditions.
Align the Firm with Your Trading Style
Each prop firm operates under its own risk framework, and not all are compatible with every trading strategy. Scalpers should prioritize firms that allow high-frequency execution, tight spreads, and minimal restrictions on trade duration, along with low minimum trading day requirements. Swing traders, by contrast, need flexibility — specifically permission to hold positions overnight or over weekends without penalties. A mismatch here often leads to unnecessary rule violations rather than poor trading decisions.
Assess Your Current Skill Level
A realistic assessment of your trading ability is essential. Traders still building consistency should focus on firms offering achievable profit targets and balanced drawdown limits, creating an environment where discipline can develop without excessive pressure. More experienced traders, who are comfortable managing risk precisely, can take advantage of firms with tighter rules but stronger scaling potential, where capital growth becomes the primary objective.
Understand the Profit Split Structure
Profit split is more than a headline number — it defines your long-term earning potential. While 80% is the industry baseline, some firms offer higher splits or introduce performance-based increases up to 90% or more. Over time, even a small difference in percentage significantly impacts total returns, especially for traders managing larger funded accounts.
Evaluate the Challenge Cost vs Value
The cost of entry should be considered in context. Lower fees reduce initial risk, but the overall value depends on what the firm offers in return — such as refundable fees, free retries, or better trading conditions. A well-structured challenge should provide a fair opportunity to pass, not just a low price point.
Review Payout Reliability and Methods
Consistent and timely payouts are a key indicator of a firm’s operational quality. Focus on firms that offer clear withdrawal schedules (weekly or bi-weekly) and reliable payment methods such as crypto or bank transfers. Fast payout processing improves liquidity and allows traders to manage profits more efficiently.
Consider Long-Term Scaling Potential
For traders planning to grow beyond initial funding, scaling is critical. Some firms offer structured scaling plans that allow accounts to expand significantly based on performance, while others impose strict limits. Choosing a firm with a clear and achievable scaling model ensures that your progress is not artificially capped as your performance improves.
Conclusion
Indian traders have access to a wide range of prop trading firms offering flexible rules, competitive profit splits, fast payouts, and performance-based rewards. The key is not choosing the most popular firm, but selecting one that aligns with your trading approach and growth objectives.
Among the available options, OneFunded stands out for its transparent rules, flexible challenge formats, scalable profit split up to 90%, and trader-focused features like a rewards system and optional weekly payouts.
Before committing, focus on the fundamentals:
- Your trading style
- Your current skill level
- Risk tolerance and budget
- Payout reliability
- Long-term scaling potential
A well-matched prop firm becomes more than just a funding provider — it becomes a structured environment where consistent traders can build, scale, and sustain profitability over time.