Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone SE 2020 sold at Rs 25,999

Flipkart's biggest festive sale is all set to start tomorrow. The Big Billion Days sale has products from different categories can be grabbed at huge discounts and offers. A big offer during this sale is on theiPhone SE (2020) which will come with a 39% discount.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) has just received a price cut after the launch of the new iPhone 12 series. It will be available at an even lower price on Flipkart. One can buy iPhone SE 2020 at Rs 25,999 after a discount of 39% for the base model with 64GB of storage. At present, the iPhone SE starts at Rs 37,900.

The iPhone SE variants 128GB and 256GB will also get discounts. The 128GB iPhone SE costs Rs 43,900, while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 53,900. Flipkart is yet to reveal the discounted prices for these two variants. The Big Billion Days sale will officially start tomorrow, but Flipkart Plus members can get early access from 12 pm. It will last until October 21. Flipkart also offers an instant 10% discount for SBI customers. There are also Paytm cashback awards.

Apple released the iPhone SE (2020) earlier this year in April. The compact iPhone is available in three colour options: black, red, and white. The iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. This smartphone from Apple is powered with the A13 Bionic chip. It brings a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera. iPhone SE also supports wireless charging.