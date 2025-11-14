Free Fire India Launch Update: Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 14 November 2025

Garena’s popular battle-royale game Free Fire is set to return to India under a new name — Free Fire India. Pre-registration has already begun on the Google Play Store, and the game will soon be available for download.

For now, Indian players can continue using Free Fire Max. Garena has also released new redeem codes today, which offer free in-game items such as pets and emotes.

About Free Fire Redeem Codes

Garena frequently releases redeem codes for its battle-royale titles. These codes remain active only for a short time and give players access to free items.

Do note that Free Fire and Free Fire Max codes are region-specific, meaning they work only in the region they were issued for.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 14 November 2025

FFQ1SW9DVR3T

FF2VC3DENRF5

FF3G4HJU87TG

FF5TGB9V4C3X

FF6YH3BFD7VT

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FFR3GT5YJH76

FFR4G3HM5YJN

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FFK7XC8P0N3M

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes

Go to the official redemption site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Log in using your registered Free Fire account.

Click on the redeem banner on the homepage.

Enter the redeem code.

Confirm Redeem.















