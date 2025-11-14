Free Fire India Launch Update: Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 14 November 2025
Free Fire is returning to India as Free Fire India, with pre-registration now live on Google Play Store. Check today’s Free Fire Max redeem codes for 14 November 2025.
Garena’s popular battle-royale game Free Fire is set to return to India under a new name — Free Fire India. Pre-registration has already begun on the Google Play Store, and the game will soon be available for download.
For now, Indian players can continue using Free Fire Max. Garena has also released new redeem codes today, which offer free in-game items such as pets and emotes.
About Free Fire Redeem Codes
Garena frequently releases redeem codes for its battle-royale titles. These codes remain active only for a short time and give players access to free items.
Do note that Free Fire and Free Fire Max codes are region-specific, meaning they work only in the region they were issued for.
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 14 November 2025
FFQ1SW9DVR3T
FF2VC3DENRF5
FF3G4HJU87TG
FF5TGB9V4C3X
FF6YH3BFD7VT
FF8HG3JK5L0P
FFR3GT5YJH76
FFR4G3HM5YJN
FF1V2CB34ERT
FFB2GH3KJL56
FF5B6YUHBVF3
FF7TRD2SQA9F
FFK7XC8P0N3M
How to Redeem Free Fire Codes
Go to the official redemption site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/
Log in using your registered Free Fire account.
Click on the redeem banner on the homepage.
Enter the redeem code.
Confirm Redeem.