Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – August 14, 2025
Get the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 14, 2025! Unlock free diamonds, skins, outfits, and more.
If you play Garena Free Fire Max, you can get free stuff in the game like outfits, skins, diamond*, and other cool rewards using redeem codes.
Just copy one of the codes below, and follow the steps to use it!
Today's Codes (August 14, 2025)
FFKSY7PQNWHG
U8S47JGJH5MG
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZATXB24QES8
WD2ATK3ZEA55
HFNSJ6W74Z48
FF4MTXQPFDZ9
FFMTYKQPFDZ9
FF6WN9QSFTHX
FFRSX4CYHLLQ
FFSKTXVQF2NR
NPTF2FWSPXN9
FFDMNSW9KG2
FFCBRAXQTS9S
FFBYS2MQX9KM
FFRINGY2KDZ9
FVTCQK2MFNSK
FFNFSXTPVQZ9
RDNAFV2KX2CQ
FFNGY7PP2NWC
FFYNC9V2FTNN
FPUS5XQ2TNZK
RD3TZK7WME65
F8YC4TN6VKQ9
V44ZX8Y7GJ52
XN7TP5RM3K49
ZRW3J4N8VX56
TFX9J3Z2RP64
How to Redeem Codes
1. Go to: [https://reward.ff.garena.com](https://reward.ff.garena.com)
2. Log in with your game account (Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, etc.)
3. Paste the code into the box
4. Click Confirm
5. Rewards will show up in your in-game mailbox in a few minutes