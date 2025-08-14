Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – August 14, 2025

If you play Garena Free Fire Max, you can get free stuff in the game like outfits, skins, diamond*, and other cool rewards using redeem codes.

Just copy one of the codes below, and follow the steps to use it!

Today's Codes (August 14, 2025)

FFKSY7PQNWHG

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HFNSJ6W74Z48

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FFRSX4CYHLLQ

FFSKTXVQF2NR

NPTF2FWSPXN9

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFCBRAXQTS9S

FFBYS2MQX9KM

FFRINGY2KDZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFYNC9V2FTNN

FPUS5XQ2TNZK

RD3TZK7WME65

F8YC4TN6VKQ9

V44ZX8Y7GJ52

XN7TP5RM3K49

ZRW3J4N8VX56

TFX9J3Z2RP64

How to Redeem Codes

1. Go to: [https://reward.ff.garena.com](https://reward.ff.garena.com)

2. Log in with your game account (Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, etc.)

3. Paste the code into the box

4. Click Confirm

5. Rewards will show up in your in-game mailbox in a few minutes