Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 8 – Claim Free Outfits, Skins, and Diamonds

Garena has given new redeem codes for Free Fire Max on August 8. You can use these codes to get free items like outfits, gun skins, diamonds, loot crates, and more.

The codes work for a short time and only for a limited number of players. Use them fast before they expire.

Free Fire Max Codes (August 8):

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

How to Use the Codes: