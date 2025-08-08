Live
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 8 – Claim Free Outfits, Skins, and Diamonds
Highlights
Get the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 8. Unlock free rewards like outfits, gun skins, diamonds, and loot crates. Redeem quickly before they expire.
Garena has given new redeem codes for Free Fire Max on August 8. You can use these codes to get free items like outfits, gun skins, diamonds, loot crates, and more.
The codes work for a short time and only for a limited number of players. Use them fast before they expire.
Free Fire Max Codes (August 8):
- F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
- F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
- F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
- F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
- F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
- F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
- F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
- F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
- F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
- F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
- F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
- F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
- F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
- F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
How to Use the Codes:
- Go to the Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.
- Log in with Facebook, Google, X, or VK.
- Copy a code from above and paste it in the box.
- Click confirm.
- Rewards will come to your in-game mailbox. Gold and diamonds will show in your account right away.
