Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 12, 2025 – Claim Free Diamonds, Skins & Rewards

Garena has shared new Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 12 November 2025. Players can use these codes to get free rewards like diamonds, gold, gun skins, clothes, and emotes.

The game often gives such codes to keep players excited and active.

Today’s Free Fire MAX Codes

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

ZRJAPH294KV5

MCPW2D1U3XA3

X99TK56XDJ4X

Once you redeem the code, diamonds or gold will be added to your account. Skins and costumes will reach your mailbox within 24 hours.

Rules

Each code has 12–16 letters or numbers.

Codes work only for a few hours.

One code can be used once per account.

Only a limited number of players can claim each code.

If the code has expired, you’ll get an error message.

How to Redeem

Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Log in using your game account (Google, Facebook, VK, or X).

Guest accounts cannot use codes.

Enter the code and click Submit.

Check your mailbox for the rewards.