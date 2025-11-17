Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: 17 November 2025 Latest List

Players can get free skins, diamonds, and weapons in Garena Free Fire Max by using redeem codes.

What Is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max launched in September 2021.

It is an improved version of Free Fire.

The game has better graphics, smoother animations, and faster gameplay.

Players can use redeem codes to get free gold, diamonds, skins, and characters.

The game is available on Android and iOS.

Today’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

ZRJAPH294KV5

MCPW2D1U3XA3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFR4G3HM5YJN

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FFK7XC8P0N3M

590XATDKPVRG28N

How to Redeem the Codes

Go to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Log in using Facebook, Google, or X.

Enter the code in the box.

Click Confirm.

You will get a message.

The reward will come to your in-game mailbox.

Diamonds and gold go straight to your wallet.

Other items will appear in the Vault section.