Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: 17 November 2025 Latest List
Get the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 17 November 2025. Claim free diamonds, skins, weapons, and rewards using today’s active codes.
Players can get free skins, diamonds, and weapons in Garena Free Fire Max by using redeem codes.
What Is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max launched in September 2021.
It is an improved version of Free Fire.
The game has better graphics, smoother animations, and faster gameplay.
Players can use redeem codes to get free gold, diamonds, skins, and characters.
The game is available on Android and iOS.
Today’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
ZRJAPH294KV5
MCPW2D1U3XA3
X99TK56XDJ4X
FFR4G3HM5YJN
FF1V2CB34ERT
FFB2GH3KJL56
FF5B6YUHBVF3
FF7TRD2SQA9F
FFK7XC8P0N3M
590XATDKPVRG28N
How to Redeem the Codes
Go to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
Log in using Facebook, Google, or X.
Enter the code in the box.
Click Confirm.
You will get a message.
The reward will come to your in-game mailbox.
Diamonds and gold go straight to your wallet.
Other items will appear in the Vault section.