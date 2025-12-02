  1. Home
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (2 December 2025): Get Free Skins, Weapons & Diamonds

  • Created On:  2 Dec 2025 12:03 PM IST
X

Claim free skins, weapons, loot crates, and diamonds using simple steps. Redeem the active codes before they expire.

Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire.

The old game was banned in India in 2021.

This version became very popular.

It has 100 million downloads.

It is only on Android.

Why Use Codes?

Diamonds are costly.

Redeem codes give free items.

You get skins, weapons, and loot crates.

Codes work for a short time.

Each code can be used once.

Codes for 2 December 2025

FFR3GT5YJH76

FFK7XCBP0N3M

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFB2GH3KJLS6

FF5B6YUHBVF3

How to Redeem

Go to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Log in with Google or Facebook.

Enter the code.

Click Confirm.

Rewards will come to your in-game mail.

