Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (2 December 2025): Get Free Skins, Weapons & Diamonds
Claim free skins, weapons, loot crates, and diamonds using simple steps. Redeem the active codes before they expire.
Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire.
The old game was banned in India in 2021.
This version became very popular.
It has 100 million downloads.
It is only on Android.
Why Use Codes?
Diamonds are costly.
Redeem codes give free items.
You get skins, weapons, and loot crates.
Codes work for a short time.
Each code can be used once.
Codes for 2 December 2025
FFR3GT5YJH76
FFK7XCBP0N3M
FF1V2CB34ERT
FFB2GH3KJLS6
FF5B6YUHBVF3
How to Redeem
Go to the Rewards Redemption Site.
Log in with Google or Facebook.
Enter the code.
Click Confirm.
Rewards will come to your in-game mail.
