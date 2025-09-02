Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes – August 31, 2025

Use the following redeem codes to unlock skins, bundles, emotes, and more. Claim them on the official site before they expire!

Main Redeem Codes with Rewards:

FFBYSNVTLXFF – September Booyah Pass: Desert Eclipse

FFEVOX2MFQY4 – Evo Vault Rotation: AK47 Blue Flame Draco, UMP Booyah Day 2021

FFBUNY2TKXCP – Fire Bunny Bundle

DYPNX2KCZ9VH – Captain Bunny Bundle

FFPNX2KCZ9VH – One Punch Man M1887 Skin

FFWCPY2XFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Flashing Spade

FFBNTX2KFCQ7 – Red Bunny Bundle

FFWCY2KXP9FF – Hip Hop Dancer Bundle

FFYCQ2KXPNFF – Golden Sakura Bundle

FFNRTX2QHC9K – Itachi Legendary Bundle

FFWSTQ4MFTLS – Itachi Ascension – Ichai Bundle

FFTPQ4SCY9DH – Tropikal Parrot M1887 Skin

How to Redeem: