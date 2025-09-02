  • Menu
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes – August 31, 2025

Use the following redeem codes to unlock skins, bundles, emotes, and more. Claim them on the official site before they expire!

Main Redeem Codes with Rewards:

  • FFBYSNVTLXFF – September Booyah Pass: Desert Eclipse
  • FFEVOX2MFQY4 – Evo Vault Rotation: AK47 Blue Flame Draco, UMP Booyah Day 2021
  • FFBUNY2TKXCP – Fire Bunny Bundle
  • DYPNX2KCZ9VH – Captain Bunny Bundle
  • FFPNX2KCZ9VH – One Punch Man M1887 Skin
  • FFWCPY2XFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Flashing Spade
  • FFBNTX2KFCQ7 – Red Bunny Bundle
  • FFWCY2KXP9FF – Hip Hop Dancer Bundle
  • FFYCQ2KXPNFF – Golden Sakura Bundle
  • FFNRTX2QHC9K – Itachi Legendary Bundle
  • FFWSTQ4MFTLS – Itachi Ascension – Ichai Bundle
  • FFTPQ4SCY9DH – Tropikal Parrot M1887 Skin

How to Redeem:

  • Go to: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
  • Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK
  • Paste the code in the text box
  • Click Confirm
  • Click OK on the pop-up
  • Open your in-game mail to collect rewards
