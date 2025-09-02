Live
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes – August 31, 2025
Highlights
Use the following redeem codes to unlock skins, bundles, emotes, and more. Claim them on the official site before they expire!
Main Redeem Codes with Rewards:
- FFBYSNVTLXFF – September Booyah Pass: Desert Eclipse
- FFEVOX2MFQY4 – Evo Vault Rotation: AK47 Blue Flame Draco, UMP Booyah Day 2021
- FFBUNY2TKXCP – Fire Bunny Bundle
- DYPNX2KCZ9VH – Captain Bunny Bundle
- FFPNX2KCZ9VH – One Punch Man M1887 Skin
- FFWCPY2XFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Flashing Spade
- FFBNTX2KFCQ7 – Red Bunny Bundle
- FFWCY2KXP9FF – Hip Hop Dancer Bundle
- FFYCQ2KXPNFF – Golden Sakura Bundle
- FFNRTX2QHC9K – Itachi Legendary Bundle
- FFWSTQ4MFTLS – Itachi Ascension – Ichai Bundle
- FFTPQ4SCY9DH – Tropikal Parrot M1887 Skin
How to Redeem:
- Go to: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
- Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK
- Paste the code in the text box
- Click Confirm
- Click OK on the pop-up
- Open your in-game mail to collect rewards
