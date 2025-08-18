Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 18: Unlock Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for August 18, giving players a chance to win free in-game rewards such as exclusive costumes, weapon skins, diamond bundles, and other rare items.

These codes are only valid for a short time and have limited usage. Players should redeem them quickly through the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Active Codes for August 18:

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HFNSJ6W74Z48

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FFRSX4CYHLLQ

FFBYS2MQX9KM

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFYNC9V2FTNN

RD3TZK7WME65

F8YC4TN6VKQ9

How to Redeem:

Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption site.

Log in with your game-linked account (Facebook, Google, X, or VK).

Enter a valid code and confirm.

Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox instantly.



