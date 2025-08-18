Live
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 18: Unlock Free Rewards
Highlights
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 18 are now available. Claim free rewards including exclusive costumes, weapon skins, diamond bundles, and rare items. Redeem quickly before the codes expire.
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for August 18, giving players a chance to win free in-game rewards such as exclusive costumes, weapon skins, diamond bundles, and other rare items.
These codes are only valid for a short time and have limited usage. Players should redeem them quickly through the official Rewards Redemption Site.
Active Codes for August 18:
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZATXB24QES8
WD2ATK3ZEA55
HFNSJ6W74Z48
FF4MTXQPFDZ9
FF6WN9QSFTHX
FFRSX4CYHLLQ
FFBYS2MQX9KM
FVTCQK2MFNSK
FFYNC9V2FTNN
RD3TZK7WME65
F8YC4TN6VKQ9
How to Redeem:
Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption site.
Log in with your game-linked account (Facebook, Google, X, or VK).
Enter a valid code and confirm.
Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox instantly.
