  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 18: Unlock Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 7, 2025 - Claim Free Rewards
x

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 7, 2025 - Claim Free Rewards

Highlights

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 18 are now available. Claim free rewards including exclusive costumes, weapon skins, diamond bundles, and rare items. Redeem quickly before the codes expire.

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for August 18, giving players a chance to win free in-game rewards such as exclusive costumes, weapon skins, diamond bundles, and other rare items.

These codes are only valid for a short time and have limited usage. Players should redeem them quickly through the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Active Codes for August 18:

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HFNSJ6W74Z48

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FFRSX4CYHLLQ

FFBYS2MQX9KM

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFYNC9V2FTNN

RD3TZK7WME65

F8YC4TN6VKQ9

How to Redeem:

Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption site.

Log in with your game-linked account (Facebook, Google, X, or VK).

Enter a valid code and confirm.

Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox instantly.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick