Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 11, 2025 – Claim Your Rewards Now!

Garena Free Fire Max, released in September 2021, is an improved version of the original Garena Free Fire battle royale game.

It offers better graphics, animations, and gameplay. Players can use special codes to get rewards like diamonds, gold, weapon skins, and characters.

These codes are available for a short time and give players exclusive in-game items.

The game can be downloaded and played on both Android and iOS devices.

Redeem Codes for March 11, 2025:

Here are today's redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max:

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFYNC9V2FTNN

FPUS5XQ2TNZK

JKT48FREEZE

FFKSY7PQNWHG

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FFRSX4CYHLLQ

FFSKTXVQF2NR

NPTF2FWSPXN9

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFCBRAXQTS9S

FFBYK2MQX9KM

FVTCQK2MFNSK

How to Redeem Codes:

1. Go to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site on your browser.

2. Sign in with your Facebook, Google, or X account.

3. Enter the redeem codes in the designated field.

4. Submit the codes and wait for a confirmation message. Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

Diamonds and gold will be added to your wallet, and in-game items can be found in the Vault tab.