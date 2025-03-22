Get your hands on the latest electronics from top brands during Amazon.in’s Electronics Premier League, live till 26th March 2025

Amazon.in is all set to announce its first ever Electronics Premier League, featuring unbeatable deals and offers on top brands across a wide selection of smartphones, large appliances, consumer electronics, and televisions! Gadget enthusiasts can explore everything from cutting-edge smartphones and powerful laptops to premium smartwatches, headphones, televisions, and more. Additionally, customers can upgrade their tech game this month with affordable options, including No Cost EMI, instant bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and more. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or looking for the perfect upgrade, now is the time to grab your favorite gadgets from brands such as Samsung, JBL, Haier, Boat, Lenovo, OnePlus, iQOO, GoPro, LG, Sony and many more. Don’t miss out on this opportunity, live until 26th March 2025.

Commenting on the event, Zeba Khan, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, said: “Cricket season is a great time for enthusiasts to update their tech setup for an enhanced viewing experience. To celebrate this cricket fever, we are excited to launch the Electronics Premier League on Amazon India starting 21st March. The event offers great deals across a wide range of categories including smartphones & accessories, smart TVs & projectors, laptops, tablets, headphones, soundbars, cameras, air conditioners, refrigerators & more. This timely event brings customers great deals from top brands, access to the latest technology, and the convenience of fast delivery. With additional savings via instant bank discounts from ICICI and Axis bank cards, no-cost EMI options and attractive exchange benefits, customers can upgrade their tech setup affordably.”