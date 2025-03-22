  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Get your hands on the latest electronics from top brands during Amazon.in’s Electronics Premier League, live till 26th March 2025

Get your hands on the latest electronics from top brands during Amazon.in’s Electronics Premier League, live till 26th March 2025
x
Highlights

Amazon.in launches its first-ever Electronics Premier League, offering massive discounts on top gadgets and appliances. Shoppers can enjoy exciting deals, No Cost EMI options, and bank discounts until 26th March 2025.

Amazon.in is all set to announce its first ever Electronics Premier League, featuring unbeatable deals and offers on top brands across a wide selection of smartphones, large appliances, consumer electronics, and televisions! Gadget enthusiasts can explore everything from cutting-edge smartphones and powerful laptops to premium smartwatches, headphones, televisions, and more. Additionally, customers can upgrade their tech game this month with affordable options, including No Cost EMI, instant bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and more. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or looking for the perfect upgrade, now is the time to grab your favorite gadgets from brands such as Samsung, JBL, Haier, Boat, Lenovo, OnePlus, iQOO, GoPro, LG, Sony and many more. Don’t miss out on this opportunity, live until 26th March 2025.

Commenting on the event, Zeba Khan, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, said: “Cricket season is a great time for enthusiasts to update their tech setup for an enhanced viewing experience. To celebrate this cricket fever, we are excited to launch the Electronics Premier League on Amazon India starting 21st March. The event offers great deals across a wide range of categories including smartphones & accessories, smart TVs & projectors, laptops, tablets, headphones, soundbars, cameras, air conditioners, refrigerators & more. This timely event brings customers great deals from top brands, access to the latest technology, and the convenience of fast delivery. With additional savings via instant bank discounts from ICICI and Axis bank cards, no-cost EMI options and attractive exchange benefits, customers can upgrade their tech setup affordably.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick