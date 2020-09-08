Google declares three-day weekend to ensure 'Collective Wellbeing' amid pandemic

Before the lockdown, 'Work From Home' was just a figure of speech, where people claimed to work, and no one could guess otherwise. However, almost six months have been spent working from home, and employees everywhere have begun to feel the pressure. They cannot maintain a balance between their personal and professional lives. What seemed like a blessing initially, has undoubtedly changed its course into a baneful situation.

With sleepless nights and unpleasant mornings and endless meetings, people's perception of working from the comfort of their house has been transformed into a waking nightmare.

However, amid all these trials and tribulations, Google, one of the reigning technology companies, has decided to give its employees an additional day off to avoid burnout and ensure the "Collective Well-being" of its staff, as well as its interns.

As per reports, the internal forum for employees states, "We strongly encourage you to take this day off — and managers should actively support their team to reprioritize work commitments in order to do so."

Also, giving its employees the option where they can take an alternate day off, if they want to work on a Friday, the forum added by saying, "If your manager identifies an urgent business-critical need that requires you to work at the last minute, you should take the next available working day off instead."

While the technical personnel do not have the comfort to take an off on Fridays, the company is finding ways to compensate them with a similar route of escape.

This initiative from Google has taken the internet by storm, and many employees have stepped up and demanded the same in their companies as well.