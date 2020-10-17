Google rolls out new Gmail and Drive logos

Earlier this month Google announced that it would rename G Suite to Workspace. The rebrand gives Google apps like Drive, Gmail, Docs, and more a new look. The new changes begin to be reflected with the new Gmail and Drive logos starting to appear.

The latest version of Gmail for Android brings the new logo. However, the new icon is only visible on the home screen, as per a report by 9to5Google. It cannot be seen anywhere else in the Gmail app as of now. The report further adds that some users also see the new Gmail logo in its web version.

Gmail, along with other Google apps, are now more alike with a similar logo design. Google has removed the iconic envelope in the new logo which now features an emphasised letter "M" in Google's trademark colours of blue, red, yellow and green.

Google Drive has possibly got the smallest makeover in the redesign. The new Drive logo looks almost indistinguishable from the original. The Google Drive app on Android has started to show the new logo in the latest update. It is visible on the home screen, the welcome screen and also in the status bar. The web version of Drive also shows the new logo, but the old one is also visible.

It seems like Google is slowly rolling out the new logos, so it will be a while before everyone gets them. Also, with a revamped look, these Google apps are getting new features, such as previewing the content of a link without leaving the original document, mentioning enhancements, and more. Google's move behind the rebrand is to improve cross-app collaboration than before.