Google Launches Android 16 with New Features Like Live Updates and Battery Health Monitor
Google officially released Android 16 on June 10, available from June 11 on Pixel and other major brands. Discover new features like Live Updates, redesigned Quick Settings, improved privacy, and more.
Google has launched its new operating system, Android 16. It was officially released on June 10 and will be available from June 11. Google first gave beta access to some users last September. Now, everyone can use it. Android 16 works on Google Pixel phones and some other brands.
At first, only Google Pixel phones will get Android 16. Soon, phones from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Motorola, and Nothing will get it too.
Android 16 has many new features:
Live Updates: Apps can show real-time info on the status bar and notifications, like iPhone’s Live Activities.
Material You Design: A new colorful and flexible design with smooth movements and shapes. This will come fully in later updates.
New Quick Settings: A new look that separates notifications and controls into two panels.
Battery Health Monitor: Tracks battery capacity and health over time.
Better Photo Picker: Lets users share specific photos with apps without giving full access.
Pro Video Support: Supports a new video format for high-quality recording and editing.
Adaptive Refresh Rate: Adjusts screen refresh rate automatically to save battery and improve visuals.
Notification Cooldown: Reduces repeated notifications to avoid overload.
Custom Do Not Disturb: Users can create their own DND modes.
Block AI Writing Tools: Lets apps block AI writing help in sensitive places like password fields.
The code name for Android 16 is Baklava.
Google says Android 16 will bring a better experience to smartphone users.