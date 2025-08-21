Google Pixel Watch 4 Preorders Open in India Ahead of October Launch

Google has officially brought its next-gen smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 4, to India, following its global debut at the Made by Google 2025 event. The smartwatch will arrive in Indian stores on October 9th, but preorders are already live through Flipkart, Google India Store, and Reliance Digital.

The Pixel Watch 4 represents a major step forward compared to last year’s Pixel Watch 3. It introduces a domed “Actua 360” display with slimmer bezels, offering more screen real estate. The display is now twice as bright, peaking at 3,000 nits, ensuring better visibility even in direct sunlight.

Another new addition is the side-mounted charger, which doubles as a mini-display, showing battery percentage, alarms, and notifications when docked. In a welcome move, Google has also made both the display and battery replaceable and repairable, making the watch more sustainable and user-friendly.

In India, the Pixel Watch 4 will be available in two sizes:

♦ 41mm model starting at around ₹29,000 (Wi-Fi) and ₹37,500 (LTE)

♦ 45mm model priced at ₹33,000 (Wi-Fi) and ₹41,500 (LTE)

Colour options add further appeal. The 41mm model comes in a silver case with a new purple band or a muted gold case with matching strap, while the 45mm version debuts a stylish silverish-blue case with a coordinating band. A new claspless Gradient Stretch Band, made from polyester yarn, can also be paired with both models for added comfort.

With its brighter display, stronger battery, and eco-friendly repairability, the Pixel Watch 4 is set to be Google’s most refined smartwatch yet for Indian consumers.