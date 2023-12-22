Google to Introduce Battery Health Feature for Android Users; Details

Google is developing a solution for Android users to monitor their battery health, a feature already present for iPhone users. Prolonging a phone's smooth operation often involves replacing its battery, which naturally degrades over time, leading to faster power depletion. However, Android users face challenges in assessing their battery's lifespan compared to iPhone users with a dedicated Battery Health feature. Recognizing this gap, Google is now actively working on a solution for its Android user base.

The Android Authority report reveals that Google has initiated the groundwork for displaying battery status in Android 14, and further enhancements are planned in Android 15 to offer more comprehensive insights into a phone's battery health. In a recent update for Pixel phones in December, Google introduced a "battery information" page in phone settings, detailing the battery's manufacturing date and charge cycles. With Android 14, additional tools were introduced, sharing information such as the initial usage date, charging behaviour, and the current health of the phone's battery. Despite these improvements, Google is set to introduce a dedicated "battery health feature" that gives users a clearer understanding of their battery's performance.

As per reports, the upcoming feature will prominently display battery health within the Settings Services app, which manages various functions on Pixel and other devices. While updating independently from Android updates, this app is poised to incorporate battery health monitoring. Though the feature is not yet live, it was tested by manually activating it and appearing under Settings > Battery. It issues warnings about batteries degrading over time, impacting the duration between charges. However, it is expected to offer more detailed information about battery health in the coming weeks.



This is not the first instance of Google expressing interest in dedicated battery health options. In October 2022, a similar attempt was made with Android 13, aiming to introduce a dedicated battery health section on Pixel phones. Despite not progressing to testing, Google has now refocused its efforts on a new option, hinting at a broader implementation beyond Pixel phones and accessibility across various device types. As Google continues to refine its approach to battery health monitoring, Android users can anticipate a more intuitive and informative tool to manage and assess their device's battery performance.