Google Unveils AI Try-On and Smarter Shopping Tools for a Virtual Dressing Room Experience

Google is adding a new twist to online shopping with a fresh batch of AI-powered features that promise to make hunting for clothes and deals far more personalised. US shoppers are the first to benefit as the tech giant expands its virtual try-on experience and rolls out improved tools for tracking prices and finding the right fit—all from the comfort of home.

This push into AI-driven fashion comes hot on the heels of Doppl, Google’s virtual fitting room app that debuted just last month. Doppl allows shoppers to try on clothes virtually using a lifelike digital version of themselves, pushing Google’s experiments with virtual try-ons to an entirely new level of realism.

Now, Google’s latest update builds on that idea by bringing an advanced AI try-on feature directly into its main shopping platform and Google Images. This virtual dressing room lets you see how clothes might look on your actual body shape using a full-body photo. Originally tested in May through Search Labs, the tool is now becoming available to a much wider audience.

Explaining how it works, Google said, “To get started, tap on any product listing across Google or any apparel product result on Google Images and tap the ‘try it on’ icon. Upload a full-length photo of yourself and within moments you’ll see what you might look like wearing those gingham-print pants on the first day of class.”

For shoppers who often hesitate to buy clothes online because they can’t try them first, this feature could feel like a real game-changer. It creates a realistic visual of how an item fits your unique shape, allowing you to scroll through different looks, save your favourites, or even share them with friends before deciding to buy. If the AI’s previews live up to expectations, it might just help bridge the lingering gap between in-store and online shopping.

But Google isn’t stopping at virtual wardrobes. It’s also fine-tuning how shoppers snag deals with upgraded price-tracking tools. Shoppers in the US can now set detailed price alerts for specific items, choosing the exact size, colour, and even the price they’re willing to pay.

“Starting to roll out today, when US shoppers hit ‘track price’ to set an alert for a product, you can specify your preferred size and colour, as well as the price you want to pay,” Google explained. “The Shopping Graph has products and prices from all across the web, so we’ll let you know when there’s an offer that meets your criteria.”

This means no more obsessively refreshing tabs or waiting for surprise price drops. Instead, Google’s AI will handle the watchlist, sending you a heads-up when your dream deal appears.

Finally, Google’s enhanced AI-powered search is getting smarter too. Its text-based search now better understands conversational queries like “cozy knit sweater for winter” or “affordable floral dress for spring,” matching your words to more relevant products.

As the busy shopping season approaches, Google’s latest AI tools promise to make discovering, trying on, and buying clothes more convenient—and maybe even fun.