Google’s First Gemini Smart Home Speaker Leak Reveals Colours, Features, and TV Pairing

Google’s smart home lineup looks set to get a major upgrade. At the recent Made by Google event, a mysterious Gemini-powered speaker briefly appeared on screen, sparking curiosity. Now, reports from Android Headlines suggest that the device is indeed real, bringing fresh features, new colours, and deeper integration with Google’s ecosystem.

According to the leak, the upcoming Gemini smart speaker will launch in four colours: bright red, light green, black, and white. Unlike previous models, it will feature a fabric finish and a glowing light ring around the base, giving it a refreshed design.

The standout feature could be its ability to pair with a Google TV Streamer to deliver spatial TV audio. This move mirrors Apple’s HomePods, which connect seamlessly with Apple TV. Ideally, it may also extend support to TVs powered by Google TV OS, offering a richer entertainment experience.

Functionality isn’t stopping there. The speaker will reportedly introduce natural voice options, full support for Matter, and the ability to detect unusual sounds such as smoke alarms or breaking glass—positioning it as both a smart assistant and a home safety tool.

Driving these capabilities is Google’s Gemini AI, not Google Assistant. As announced earlier, Gemini for Home will begin rolling out to existing Nest speakers and displays from October, including support for Gemini Live and a potential paid tier.

While the release date for the new speaker remains unconfirmed, a fall launch alongside Gemini for Home seems likely. With no updates to the Nest Hub line since 2021, Google may also be preparing a refreshed smart display to rival Amazon’s latest Alexa devices.

This new Gemini-powered speaker highlights Google’s push to modernize its smart home ecosystem with advanced AI-driven features.