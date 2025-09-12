Live
- Priya Prakash Varrier sets social media ablaze in B&W
- Sneha Ullal sparks buzz with bold photoshoot
- Malaika Arora redefines glamour at 50+
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 to Get Major Price Cut, Available at ₹51,999
- HAL to step up light fighter jet production as GE starts delivering engines
- KL Deemed to be University Achieves 26th Rank in NIRF 2025
- Specta Quartz Expands in Telangana, Unveils India’s First Pastel Quartz Collection at Design Democracy 2025
- IPEMA to Host 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 in Hyderabad
- Jayaram Garidepally Wins ‘Hero in Entrepreneurship’ at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025
- Continental Hospitals Marks Onam with Joyful Festivities
Google’s Nano Banana AI: How to Design 3D Figurines for Free (With Prompt Guide)
Influencers, creators, and casual social media scrollers can’t stop talking about the Google “Nano Banana” figurines. The new viral trend lets you create a photo-realistic mini collectible of yourself in a matter of minutes for free. The best part? It’s not difficult either: using a free prompt (shared by Google itself), the process is dead simple for anyone.
What is Google Nano Banana AI?
If you’ve scrolled on Instagram, TikTok, or X recently, it’s hard to have missed the little glossy almost toy-like figurines that have flooded people’s posts. The “Nano Banana” is a nickname coined by the community for a new batch of ultra-realistic 3D images created using Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model. And they’re 100% Nano Banana AI image generator results in polished images that resemble hand-shot professional collectibles. They’re not photos of handmade miniatures or other paid merchandise.
Why is it a Nano Banana AI trend?
The whole craze is spreading like wildfire because it’s super easy and ultra-rewarding. Gemini 2.5’s Flash Image tool lets anyone create studio-quality Google Nano Banana 3D figurine images in free and in seconds. What would have previously required a sculptor, a designer, and lots of work is now at the fingertips of anyone with a phone. It’s that combination of professional-looking results with barely any effort that’s why amateur hobbyists, professional creators, and even celebrities and public figures — doggos’ parents to politicians (Assam’s Chief Minister tried their hand at it, for example) — have been sharing their Nano Banana 3D AI model so enthusiastically.
How to Create Nano Banana figurine free model?
Step 1: Open Google AI Studio
You can access Google Gemini Nano Banana through the Google AI Studio either from the Gemini app or from the web interface.
Step 2: Choose your method — photo + prompt or prompt only
For best results, using both a portrait and a descriptive prompt is recommended. The former provides the model with realistic facial cues and the latter with direction about the pose and style.
Step 3: Use Google’s recommended prompt
Google posted an official prompt on X to help jumpstart users’ Nano Bananas. Following that format will make creating your figurine quick and easy.