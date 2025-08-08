GPT-5 Arrives in India: Faster, Smarter, and Free for All ChatGPT Users

OpenAI has unveiled GPT-5, the newest version of its artificial intelligence model, now available to both free and paid ChatGPT users, as well as developers through its API. The company says GPT-5 offers major improvements in reasoning, speed, accuracy, and mathematics.

Speaking at the launch event, CEO Sam Altman highlighted India’s growing role in AI adoption. “India is our second-largest market after the United States and may soon become the largest,” he said. Altman praised the innovative ways people in India are using AI and confirmed he will visit the country in September.

GPT-5 is available in three sizes — GPT-5, GPT-5-mini, and GPT-5-nano — allowing developers to balance performance and cost. A lighter version, GPT-5-chat-latest, is also offered for simpler tasks.

Free ChatGPT users in India can now try GPT-5, while Pro users enjoy unlimited access and the advanced GPT-5 Pro model, which gives more detailed and reliable answers. Enterprise and education customers will receive access next week.