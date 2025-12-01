GTA 6 Demo Leak Sparks Buzz: New Video Reveals Early Gameplay, Characters & Story Hints

The release of GTA 6 has been moved to November 2026.

Even with the delay, fans are still excited.

A new leak has added even more buzz.

Leak From Former Rockstar Employee

A video claiming to show a GTA 6 demo has surfaced online.

Reports say it may have come from a former Rockstar Games employee.

This makes the leak more believable since it could involve someone who worked on the game.

The leak also comes just weeks after Rockstar confirmed the delay from May 2025 to November 2025.

Early Look at Characters and Story

The leaked video shows short parts of the game.

It includes small scenes with characters and early hints of the storyline.

These clips are brief but enough to spark curiosity among fans.

GTA 6 Demo Video Leak: What the Clip Shows

Video Length

The leaked video is around 2 minutes long.

Fans have studied it closely to guess what GTA 6 may offer.

First 19 Seconds

The first 19 seconds show two short sequences.

Each one features different characters.

The visuals give a basic sense of the game’s tone and setting.

Fan Reactions

Even though the leak is limited, the gaming community is already discussing:

Possible story directions

New gameplay features

Character development