GTA VI Price Debate: Will Fans Pay $100 for the Most Anticipated Game?

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have not yet announced the price of Grand Theft Auto VI, but fans are actively discussing how much it could cost.

Since GTA VI is expected to be one of the biggest game launches in recent years, many players are concerned it may come with a high price tag. Some fans speculate it could be priced at $100 when it releases on May 26, 2026.

This worry has grown as companies like Microsoft and Nintendo have already increased prices for some of their major games. Many upcoming AAA titles are now priced at $80, and by next year, prices could go even higher.

In the Reddit community r/GTA, one user started a discussion by asking if people would really be willing to pay $100 for the standard edition of GTA VI. The concern was that accepting such a price could encourage more companies to make high prices the new normal for video games.

Some users strongly disagreed with the idea of paying that much. They said they don’t even buy games at current prices of $60–$70, and prefer to wait for big discounts during sales.

Others felt differently. They believed GTA VI is the only game worth that kind of money, pointing out the massive budget and the ten years spent developing it. Some said they were even ready to spend more for a special collector’s edition.

Although the final price of GTA VI is still unknown, fans are clearly divided — with some ready to pay the premium on day one, and others planning to wait or skip the game entirely.



