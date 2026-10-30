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Halloween Is Getting Tech: How Tech Is Changing the Scariest Night
In Short
As technology gets easier to use Halloween is changing from an event into a place for creative ideas.
Halloween has been around for many years with old traditions but how people celebrate it now is becoming more and more powered by technology. From AI made costumes, to house decorations, gadgets and digital tools are giving the spooky time a new look.
One of the changes is happening when it comes to choosing costumes. AI tools can now help people come up with costume ideas make pictures of them and even change characters based on what they like. For those who want to make their 3D printers lights that can be programmed and small electronic parts can make regular costumes into fun things that work.
Smart-home technology adds a layer to Halloween decorations. Smart-home technology brings lights, speakers, projectors and motion sensors into the mix. Smart-home technology can turn a house into a haunted attraction. When a visitor moves Smart-home technology can set off sounds, flashing lights or animated projections making the experience more immersive.
Smartphones have also become Halloween accessories. The smartphones users use camera filters, augmented reality effects and editing apps to add ghosts, monsters and other spooky elements to photos and videos before sharing them online.
Even Halloween shopping has gone further into the world with online stores offering costumes, decorations and special items that match the theme with just a click of a button.
As technology gets easier to use Halloween is changing from an event into a place for creative ideas. The outcome is a celebration where imagination joins with ideas-and sometimes the most advanced device can be the most scary one, at the gathering.
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