Just In
  1. Home
  2. Technology
Technology

Halloween Is Getting Tech: How Tech Is Changing the Scariest Night

In Short

As technology gets easier to use Halloween is changing from an event into a place for creative ideas.

Halloween Is Getting Tech
X

Halloween Is Getting Tech

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Halloween has been around for many years with old traditions but how people celebrate it now is becoming more and more powered by technology. From AI made costumes, to house decorations, gadgets and digital tools are giving the spooky time a new look.

One of the changes is happening when it comes to choosing costumes. AI tools can now help people come up with costume ideas make pictures of them and even change characters based on what they like. For those who want to make their 3D printers lights that can be programmed and small electronic parts can make regular costumes into fun things that work.

Smart-home technology adds a layer to Halloween decorations. Smart-home technology brings lights, speakers, projectors and motion sensors into the mix. Smart-home technology can turn a house into a haunted attraction. When a visitor moves Smart-home technology can set off sounds, flashing lights or animated projections making the experience more immersive.

Smartphones have also become Halloween accessories. The smartphones users use camera filters, augmented reality effects and editing apps to add ghosts, monsters and other spooky elements to photos and videos before sharing them online.

Even Halloween shopping has gone further into the world with online stores offering costumes, decorations and special items that match the theme with just a click of a button.

As technology gets easier to use Halloween is changing from an event into a place for creative ideas. The outcome is a celebration where imagination joins with ideas-and sometimes the most advanced device can be the most scary one, at the gathering.

Kahekashan
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kahekashan

[email protected]
Twitter

Kahekashan is a passionate technophile with a keen eye for cutting-edge gadgets, emerging technologies, and everything in the digital realm. Raised in a Defence family with strong values and a background in literature, she has consistently pursued excellence in every endeavour. Her last full-time assignment involved content writing with the Indian School of Business.

Tags

Halloween TechnologyAI CostumesSmart Home GadgetsAugmented RealityHalloween Decorations
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X