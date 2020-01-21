ICICI Bank Introduces Cardless Cash Withdrawal from its Bank ATMs

ICICI Bank has now started cardless cash withdrawal from its ATM points. All ICICI Bank customers can withdraw cash without using their debit card. There are around 15,000 ATM locations across India. The service will include your smartphone and the iMobile app from the bank.

The Cardless Cash Withdrawal feature denies the need for a debit card for ID verification. It relies on the customer's registered mobile number with the bank account and the iMobile app. To use the service, users need to have an Android or an iOS device.

Here is how you can use the Cardless Cash Withdrawal:

 Log into the 'iMobile' app and select 'Services' and 'Cash Withdrawal at ICICI Bank ATM'

 Enter the amount, choose your account number, create a 4-digit temporary PIN and submit

 Instantly you will receive an OTP (One Time Password)

 Visit any ICICI Bank ATM and choose Cardless Cash Withdrawal. Then select 'enter mobile number' and go to 'reference OTP number'. Enter your temporary PIN and then choose the amount that you want to withdraw

The facility comes with several benefits. For cash withdrawal, you don't have to always carry a debit card with you. Moreover, customers will be able to withdraw up to Rs 20,000 per day and avail the service at over 15,000 ICICI Bank ATMs.

Please keep in mind that the cash withdrawal request and OTP are valid up to next day midnight. So it is not necessary that you have to be at the ATM location before withdrawing the cash. It would be best if you also kept in mind that the quality of the service will depend on the Internet speeds as well as network conditions.