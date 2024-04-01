Indian Government to Suspend USSD-based Call Forwarding from April 15 to Curb Fraud

In a significant development aimed at bolstering mobile phone security and curbing fraudulent activities, the Indian government has directed major telecom companies to suspend USSD-based call forwarding on smartphones starting April 15.



Understanding the Directive



The Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued an order, dated March 28, highlighting the misuse of USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) based call forwarding services, particularly the widely-used *401# code for unconditional call forwarding.

What is USSD-based Call Forwarding?



USSD codes serve as quick shortcuts for mobile users to access various services like balance inquiries or IMEI number retrieval. However, the DoT has identified vulnerabilities in these codes, making them susceptible to exploitation for fraudulent activities and cybercrimes.

At present, call forwarding can be initiated and managed by entering the USSD code *401#. While it is convenient to activate call forwarding using this code, DoT found the system vulnerable to misuse.



"It has been decided by the competent authority that all licensees shall discontinue the existing USSD-based call forwarding services with effect from 15.04.2024 until further notice," the DoT said in its order dated March 28.



Implications for Users



Users accustomed to utilizing USSD codes for call forwarding must adapt to alternative methods post-April 15. Telecom companies are mandated to offer alternative means for managing call forwarding services. This transition aims to bolster security measures, thwart unauthorized call forwarding, and prevent potential theft of sensitive information like one-time passwords (OTPs) used in online transactions.

By implementing these changes, the government seeks to enhance the safety and integrity of mobile phone usage in India, safeguarding users against the risks associated with fraudulent activities and unauthorized access.