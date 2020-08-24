X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Tech

Indian researchers develop eco-friendly lithium batteries

eco-friendly lithium batteries
x

Indian researchers develop eco-friendly lithium batteries

Highlights

Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida and Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) on Monday announced that its researchers have created environment-friendly lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries.

Greater Noida: Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida and Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) on Monday announced that its researchers have created environment-friendly lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries.

The research will aid the production of cost-effective, compact, energy-efficient, safe and environment-friendly Li-S batteries, offering a viable alternative to lithium-ion batteries used at present. The Li-S battery technology has the potential to aid multi-billion dollar industries, including tech gadgets, drones, electric vehicles (EV), etc, that depend on such batteries.

The research reveals that this Li-S battery technology -- once put into production -- will be significantly cheaper and sustainable while offering up to three times higher energy density with intrinsic flame-retardant properties.

"The research focusses on the principles of Green Chemistry to find a solution that addresses the requirements of industries and the environment simultaneously," study lead researcher Bimlesh Lochab, Associate Professor of the Department of Chemistry at Shiv Nadar University, said in a statement.

According to the team, the new battery technology synthesizes a bio-based molecule capable of commercial-scale production.

The research includes a new type of cathode for Li-S batteries which can help push the promising battery technology to higher performance levels. The use of cardanol for sulfur-based structures as an unconventional application to create cathode materials in the next generation Li-S battery technology has exhibited enhanced capacity retention (among the highest charge capacities reported) and longer battery life in a significantly smaller battery unit.

The sulfur for the battery is sourced from industrial waste and cardanol from bio-renewable feed-stock that is easily available, non-toxic and environment-friendly.

The research innovatively used eugenol (derived from clove oil) copolymer, which is also environmentally sustainable, halogen-free, flame-retardant and reduces the combustible propensities, making the battery remarkably safe to use.

"This breakthrough research by Dr. Lochab underlines the need for a clean energy solution at a time when our dependence on battery-operated devices has increased manifold," said Dr. Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X