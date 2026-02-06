Infinix Unveils XOS 16, a Clutter-Free, AI-First Operating System Prioritizing Productivity, Personalization, and Gaming

Infinix today announced XOS 16, its most advanced operating system to date, built around a core philosophy of simplicity and decluttering the smartphone experience. Designed to reduce friction in everyday use, XOS 16 focuses on practical performance gains that truly matter, further enhancing personalization, AI, and gaming. The OS brings together AI-driven productivity tools, hardware-aware battery management, resilient touch systems, and pro-grade gaming technologies, all within a cleaner, more intuitive interface that helps users stay focused and in control throughout the day.

Personalization at the Forefront

XOS 16 introduces a new level of personalization, allowing users to tailor their device to match their mood and style. With an expanded range of wallpaper formats and deep AI integration, users can now create themes and wallpapers from scratch. The new Depth Effect ensures visual continuity from lock screen to home screen, delivering a seamless and immersive experience. From Anime-inspired designs and playful Doodles to AI-generated portraits and more, XOS 16 offers a rich palette of creative options for truly personalized expression.

AI-Driven Productivity: Intelligence That Acts Instantly

XOS 16 turns intent into action. One-Tap FlashMemo instantly converts notes into events, calls, routes, or drafts. Ask Folax saves ideas in one tap, Mind Hub organizes content intelligently, and AI Writing refines messages. AI Suggestions learns habits and surfaces the right apps at the right time, all within a One-Tap-to-AI panel.

Smarter Content Consumption: Time and Power Efficiency

YouTube Summary delivers quick video highlights, saving time and data. Video Battery Saver reduces power drain during long streaming sessions.

Cross-Device Connectivity: Frictionless Media Transfer

Touch Transfer for iPhone uses NFC to instantly share photos, including Live Photos, without needing a network connection. With only a companion app required on the iPhone, media sharing becomes fast, intuitive, and seamless across ecosystems.

Live Photos:

Much loved live photos to capture memories and re-live moments

Battery Intelligence: Built for Longevity

Bypass Charging powers the phone directly during heavy use to reduce heat. Battery Self-Repair slows degradation, extending battery life by up to 1–1.5 years.

Outdoor Reliability: Touch and Motion Intelligence

Motion Sickness Relief Mode improves comfort during travel. Touch Optimization for rain and waterproof bags ensures up to 90–95% accuracy, while Sweaty Hand Recognition reduces accidental touches and lag.

Advanced Security: Protection Beyond the SIM

Remote Enable Find My Device keeps tracking active even if the SIM is removed, improving recovery in real-world loss scenarios.

Pro-Grade Gaming Intelligence

Frame interpolation boosts visuals, while AI gaming tools enhance control, immersion, and engagement. Magic Voice Changer and Voice Command to take gaming to another level and woo the games. XOS 16 will also introduce Gameshift, an Immersive Gaming Zone to further enchant the geek gamers with exclusive gaming-first features

Availability

XOS 16 will be available across all upcoming Infinix smartphones. Rollout for eligible existing Infinix devices will begin soon through phased software updates. Eligible devices to be unveiled soon.