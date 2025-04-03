iOS 18.4 Rolls Out in India: The Latest AI Features to Try

Apple has officially released the highly anticipated iOS 18.4 update for iPhone users in India, packed with exciting new features and improvements. Among the highlights is the much-awaited Apple Intelligence, an advanced AI-driven feature that enhances user experience. In addition to AI capabilities, the update introduces several handy features to make daily tasks smoother and more enjoyable.

From a dedicated Visual Intelligence shortcut to smart priority notifications and ambient music controls, iOS 18.4 brings enhancements that iPhone users will appreciate. Let’s explore five key features you should check out after updating your device.

The Latest 5 AI Features to Try in iOS 18.4

1. Ambient Music for Different Moods

The new Ambient Music feature offers curated soundscapes to enhance focus and relaxation. Users can access this option from the Control Center and choose from different moods, such as Chill, Sleep, Productivity, and Well-Being. Whether you need soothing sounds for sleep or background music to boost concentration, this feature helps create the perfect atmosphere.

2. Apple News App Enhancements

The Apple News app has dramatically improved, particularly for food enthusiasts. A newly added section now allows users to explore recipes, food stories, and ingredient details. With an improved UI, searching for cooking inspiration has never been easier, making this feature a welcome addition for those who love experimenting in the kitchen.

3. Priority Notifications with AI

One of the most anticipated additions is priority notifications, which leverage Apple Intelligence to identify and highlight urgent messages or essential alerts. These notifications appear at the top of your list with distinct animations, ensuring that crucial updates are not lost in the clutter.

4. Sketch Style in Image Playground

Apple’s Image Playground app now offers an all-new Sketch style alongside its animation and illustration styles. This AI-powered feature allows users to generate sketch-style images using simple text prompts, opening up new creative possibilities for digital artists and casual users alike.

5. Visual Intelligence Shortcut

The Visual Intelligence feature, previously exclusive to the iPhone 16 series, is now more accessible. With iOS 18.4, Apple has added a shortcut for this AI-powered tool, allowing iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and 16e users to access it easily via the Control Center or the Action Button. This feature enables quick visual searches, making information retrieval effortless.

The iOS 18.4 update isn’t just about AI—it’s about making everyday interactions with your iPhone more intuitive and enjoyable. Whether you’re into AI-powered notifications, creative tools, or want better control over your music, these new features significantly improve the iPhone experience.