iOS 26 brings AI-Powered battery saver, but only for Phone 15 and 16 lineup and later

Apple’s latest iOS 26 update introduces a powerful new feature called Adaptive Power, an AI-driven battery optimization tool that promises to intelligently extend battery life. But there's a catch — this smart feature is exclusive to newer iPhones that support Apple Intelligence.

AI Meets Battery Life: What Is Adaptive Power?

Adaptive Power is designed to proactively manage power consumption without user input. Unlike traditional Low Power Mode, which activates at 20% battery, Adaptive Power subtly adjusts brightness and allows background tasks to delay slightly to reduce battery drain throughout the day. It’s part of Apple’s broader move to integrate AI deeper into system-level operations.

Who Can Use It?

Only iPhones with the hardware needed to support Apple Intelligence will get access to Adaptive Power. These include:

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

Entire iPhone 16 lineup (16, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16e)

All models in the upcoming iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17 Air

Notably, the standard iPhone 15 is excluded, despite being in the same generation as the 15 Pro. The reason? It lacks the necessary on-device AI hardware.

Why It’s Critical for the iPhone 17 Air

Rumored to be Apple’s slimmest phone ever at just 5.5mm, the iPhone 17 Air may feature a smaller 2,800mAh battery. With less physical room for power, Adaptive Power could play a pivotal role in maintaining all-day usability without sacrificing performance.

When Is iOS 26 Coming?

Currently in developer beta, iOS 26 will launch publicly in September 2025, alongside the iPhone 17 series. While older devices (as far back as iPhone 11) will receive the update, only the newest models will be able to leverage its full AI-powered features like Adaptive Power.