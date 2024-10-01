iPhone 17 Series May Feature in 2025: What to Expect

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to feature a significant design change: merging the Action button and volume controls into a single unified button. This move is aimed at making the device sleeker and more user-friendly.



The speculation comes just days after the launch of the iPhone 16 series, which introduced a new Camera Control Button that offers quick access to the camera and its settings. The Camera Control Button will also work with the iPhone's AI for improved Visual Intelligence features. However, Apple is already planning upgrades for the next model.



According to the tipster @MajinBuOfficial, the iPhone 17 Pro could replace its separate Action and volume buttons with one multi-functional button. The Action button, first introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro and retained in the iPhone 16 series, replaces the traditional mute switch and allows users to customize shortcuts for various functions. It streamlines user experience by offering quick access to commonly used features with a single press.



This new design choice seems practical, mainly if Apple includes the unified button across all iPhone 17 models. The upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be thinner, could particularly benefit from a reduction in button cutouts. Fewer cutouts mean fewer structural weaknesses, making the slimmer iPhone 17 models more resistant to accidental damage and ensuring that they meet Apple's durability standards.



iPhone 17 Series: What to Expect

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 series will see some major upgrades. Unlike previous versions, all iPhone 17 models may feature ProMotion technology, which allows for a 120Hz display, providing smoother scrolling and better video playback. Previously, this feature was exclusive to the Pro models, but it may soon be available across the entire lineup.

Apple is also reportedly introducing a new model, the "iPhone 17 Air." This model is expected to be slimmer and equipped with a 120Hz display, taking the place of the Plus series. As a result, the iPhone 16 Plus might be the last Plus model, depending on sales performance.



If these rumours hold true, the iPhone 17 lineup will offer a refined and durable design and an enhanced visual experience across all its models. This unified button approach and new display technology could represent Apple's next step in advancing smartphone design and usability.