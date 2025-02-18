iPhone SE 4 Launch: Expected Date, Price, Features, and How to Watch Live

The much-awaited iPhone SE 4 is expected to make its debut at Apple's upcoming event on February 19. While the company has not officially confirmed the launch, leaks and reports strongly suggest that the budget-friendly iPhone will finally be unveiled. Featuring a fresh design, a large 6.1-inch OLED display, and a 48MP camera, the iPhone SE 4 could be a game-changer in Apple's product lineup. Here’s everything you need to know about the launch event, expected price, and how to watch the live stream.

iPhone SE 4 Release Date and Time

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently announced a major event scheduled for February 19, 2025. The event is expected to begin at 10 AM Pacific Time (11:30 PM India Time) and will likely be live-streamed from Apple Park in Cupertino, California. While Apple has not officially mentioned the iPhone SE 4, industry insiders and leaks suggest that it will be the highlight of the event.

In addition to the iPhone SE 4, Apple may also unveil the M4 MacBook Air.

iPhone SE 4 (Expected) Specs and Features

Apple is reportedly giving the SE series a modern design, moving away from the outdated look of its predecessors. The new iPhone SE 4 is expected to resemble the iPhone 14, featuring Face ID, slimmer bezels, and the removal of the home button.

Another major upgrade is the 48MP camera, a significant leap from the previous 12MP sensor. The iPhone SE 4 is also rumored to feature the A18 chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 16 series. This could make it the most affordable iPhone to support Apple’s AI-powered features.

iPhone SE 4 Price in India, US, and Dubai (Expected)

While official pricing has not been confirmed, reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 could be competitively priced across all regions:

India: Expected price around ₹50,000

US: Expected price under $500

Dubai: Expected price around AED 2,000

Apple may also launch attractive pre-order offers.

Where to Watch the Apple 2025 Event Live Stream

The Apple event on February 19 will be streamed live on multiple platforms, including:

♦ Apple’s official website ( apple.com )

♦ Apple’s YouTube channel

♦ Apple TV app

Viewers can tune in live at 10 AM Pacific Time / 11:30 PM India Time to catch all the announcements.