iQOO 15 Set for Nov 26 Launch: Power-Packed Flagship With Free Earbuds & Big Offers During Pre-Booking

  • Created On:  13 Nov 2025 8:07 PM IST
The iQOO 15 is gearing up for a blockbuster India launch on November 26.

The iQOO 15 will launch in India on November 26.

Pre-bookings start on November 20.

To pre-book, customers must pay ₹1,000, which is refundable.

Pre-booking gives a Priority Pass, but the passes are limited.

Pre-Booking Benefits

People who pre-book will get:

12-month extended warranty

Free iQOO TWS 1e earbuds

Special launch day offers

Performance

The iQOO 15 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

It also has a Q3 chip that improves gaming.

The phone supports ray tracing for better graphics.

Display

The phone has a 2K Samsung M14 OLED display.

It offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits peak brightness.

It also supports Dolby Vision HDR.

Camera Setup

Rear cameras:

50MP main camera

50MP periscope telephoto camera

50MP ultra-wide camera

Front camera:

32MP selfie camera

Battery and Charging

The iQOO 15 has a 7,000mAh battery.

It supports 100W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Cooling and Protection

The phone includes an 8,000 mm² vapour chamber for better cooling during gaming.

It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

Software and Updates

The phone runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

It will receive 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches.

