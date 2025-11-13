iQOO 15 Set for Nov 26 Launch: Power-Packed Flagship With Free Earbuds & Big Offers During Pre-Booking
The iQOO 15 is gearing up for a blockbuster India launch on November 26.
The iQOO 15 will launch in India on November 26.
Pre-bookings start on November 20.
To pre-book, customers must pay ₹1,000, which is refundable.
Pre-booking gives a Priority Pass, but the passes are limited.
Pre-Booking Benefits
People who pre-book will get:
12-month extended warranty
Free iQOO TWS 1e earbuds
Special launch day offers
Performance
The iQOO 15 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.
It also has a Q3 chip that improves gaming.
The phone supports ray tracing for better graphics.
Display
The phone has a 2K Samsung M14 OLED display.
It offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits peak brightness.
It also supports Dolby Vision HDR.
Camera Setup
Rear cameras:
50MP main camera
50MP periscope telephoto camera
50MP ultra-wide camera
Front camera:
32MP selfie camera
Battery and Charging
The iQOO 15 has a 7,000mAh battery.
It supports 100W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging.
Cooling and Protection
The phone includes an 8,000 mm² vapour chamber for better cooling during gaming.
It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.
Software and Updates
The phone runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6.
It will receive 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches.
