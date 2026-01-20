iQOO 15R Teased for India: Fresh Design, Near-Flagship Power Expected

iQOO is preparing to strengthen its premium smartphone portfolio in India with the upcoming iQOO 15R, a new addition to the iQOO 15 series. The company has officially teased the device, signalling that its India launch is just around the corner. The confirmation came from Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, who announced the launch on X and also offered the first official glimpse of the smartphone’s design.

From the teaser image, the iQOO 15R appears to bring a noticeable design refresh. The phone features a distinctive checkered rear panel, paired with a dual-camera setup placed on a cuboid-style camera island. This marks a departure from iQOO’s current design language in India and suggests that the brand is experimenting with a bolder visual identity for its new lineup.

Interestingly, the overall design bears a close resemblance to the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which was recently introduced in China. This has sparked speculation that the iQOO 15R could be a rebranded or significantly modified version of that device, customised for Indian consumers. If this turns out to be accurate, the 15R may offer a strong balance of performance-centric hardware and refreshed aesthetics aimed at power users.

Expected specifications and performance

According to leaks and certification listings, the iQOO 15R is expected to sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Such a high refresh rate should deliver smooth scrolling and fluid animations, making the phone particularly attractive to gamers and users who prioritise display responsiveness in the premium mid-range segment.

On the performance front, the smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. If confirmed, this would push the iQOO 15R close to flagship territory, ensuring excellent performance for gaming, multitasking, and intensive everyday use. This choice would also place it in direct competition with other premium mid-range devices, including the OnePlus 15R.

Camera, battery, and other features

Camera capabilities could be another major highlight. Reports suggest that the iQOO 15R may feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, while the front could house a 32-megapixel selfie camera. However, there is also speculation that iQOO might opt for a 50-megapixel main sensor, which could still deliver near-flagship results in real-world usage.

Battery life is shaping up to be one of the phone’s strongest selling points. The device is rumoured to pack a massive 7,600mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, promising long endurance with minimal downtime. Additional premium features may include IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, along with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Launch timeline and pricing outlook

The iQOO 15R India launch is expected in February, with sales likely through Amazon and the official iQOO India online store. While pricing details remain under wraps, the combination of near-flagship specifications suggests that iQOO may position the 15R in the premium mid-range category, potentially challenging entry-level flagship smartphones in the Indian market.