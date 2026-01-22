MP: Herd of cows killed after train runs over in Bhind

Bhind: A passenger train ran over a herd of cows resting on the railway tracks in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of 10 to 12 animals and serious injuries to several others.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning when a train travelling from Etawah (in Uttar Pradesh) to Gwalior, passing through Bhind, approached the Gohad area at high speed.

According to eyewitnesses and initial reports, a herd of cows was sitting or lying on the railway tracks -- a common yet dangerous occurrence in rural stretches where stray cattle often wander onto railway lines.

The train driver reportedly had little time to react or apply emergency brakes effectively due to the sudden appearance of the animals and the train's momentum.

The impact was devastating; 10 to 12 cows were killed immediately, while multiple others sustained severe injuries, including deep wounds and fractures.

Local animal welfare volunteers and gau-sevaks (cow protection activists) rushed to the site upon receiving information.

After hours of effort, they managed to transport the surviving injured cows to nearby shelters and veterinary facilities for emergency treatment.

Some reports indicate that among the injured were pregnant cows, adding to the tragedy.

This incident highlights the persistent challenge of stray cattle on Indian railway tracks, particularly in states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where large numbers of free-roaming cows frequently venture onto railway lines in search of food or shelter.

Railway authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident, but sources indicate that an inquiry may be initiated to assess preventive measures, including better fencing along vulnerable stretches or increased patrolling in cattle-prone areas.

Animal lovers and local residents have expressed deep sorrow over the loss, with many calling for urgent steps to protect both cattle and train operations in the region.

Authorities and NGOs are continuing efforts to provide care to the injured animals.



