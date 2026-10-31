Japan's Omron Opens Blood Pressure Monitor Factory Near Chennai

Japanese healthcare company Omron Healthcare has begun full‑scale production at its first manufacturing plant in India, which is located near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Omron Healthcare wants to strengthen its presence, in the market and Omron Healthcare plans to gradually expand its manufacturing operations so that it can serve international customers.

The new factory, situated at Origins by Mahindra, covers approximately 24,000 square metres. It is operated by Omron Healthcare Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd. and currently has five production lines. The facility is manufacturing three blood pressure monitor models: HEM-7090, HEM-7181 and HEM-7183T.

Initially, production will focus on meeting demand from Indian consumers. However, Omron also plans to make the Chennai facility an important manufacturing and supply centre for overseas markets. The company has set an ambitious target of increasing its production capacity tenfold by 2028.

Omron brings three blood pressure monitor models to India

The company says the Chennai factory follows production methods and quality-control processes developed at its manufacturing facilities in Japan and Vietnam. This will help ensure that products made in India maintain the same standards of accuracy and quality as those supplied to other international markets.

The three blood pressure monitor models are designed to meet different consumer requirements. The HEM-7090 is a basic upper-arm monitor intended for everyday home use, making it suitable for people buying their first device.

The HEM-7181 offers additional features, including a Trend Indicator and memory function. Meanwhile, the HEM-7183T comes with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to connect the device to the OMRON Connect app. It also features an easy-to-wrap Fit Cuff for convenient use.

The manufacturing facility is expected to contribute to the government's Make in India initiative by encouraging local sourcing of components, creating employment opportunities and developing manufacturing skills among workers.

Company targets tenfold production growth by 2028

Omron's investment comes as India continues to face a significant challenge from hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure. According to the company's estimates, around 300 million people in India are living with the condition. Despite this, fewer than 5 per cent of households regularly use a blood pressure monitor at home.

Through manufacturing Omron wants to make home monitoring devices easier for Indian people to get. Checking blood pressure often can help people spot health problems early and take action to take care of their heart health.

The company has been present in India since 2010. It has also partnered with the Indian Society of Hypertension to support the country's first guidelines for home blood pressure monitoring.

Looking ahead, Omron is planning further expansion at its Chennai facility. Apart from increasing blood pressure monitor production tenfold by 2028, the company intends to begin manufacturing nebulisers used by people with respiratory conditions such as asthma.

The expansion is expected to strengthen Omron's manufacturing presence in India while creating opportunities to supply home healthcare products to customers in international markets.