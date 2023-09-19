Jio AirFiber comes to 8 Indian cities: Availability, plans, speed and more

Reliance Jio today officially launched JioAirFiber, its new wireless internet service. This service is designed to meet home entertainment needs, smart home services and high-speed broadband. Aiming to offer high-speed internet connectivity across India, Jio AirFiber will initially be deployed in eight cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.



During the 2022 Annual General Meeting, Jio introduced JioAirFiber, highlighting that its fiber optic infrastructure spans over 1.5 million kilometres across India. This extensive fiber optic network allows Jio to reach over 200 million locations. However, even with that extensive coverage, the company faces the challenge of providing physical last-mile connectivity, often resulting in significant delays in many parts of the country, leaving millions of potential customers needing access to residential broadband due to the complexities and time involved in extending fiber optics to their facilities.



However, with its new internet service, Jio AirFiber, the company promises to offer fiber-like speeds wirelessly, eliminating the need for physical cabling. Users simply need to plug it in, turn it on, and go. Additionally, users can create a personal WiFi hotspot within their homes, connecting to ultra-high-speed Internet with True 5G technology.



How to get Jio AirFiber



To get Jio AirFiber, check if the service is available in your area. You can check the availability on the Jio website or by calling Jio customer care. Notably, Jio offers an AirFiber connection at no additional cost. That means users only have to pay the Jio AirFiber plans and installation fee.

Follow these easy steps to get Jio AirFiber with the included home devices (WiFi router, 4K smart set-top box, and a voice-activated remote):



1. Contact Jio



You can start the reservation process through one of these convenient methods:

- Give a missed call to 60008-60008 to start booking via WhatsApp.

- Visit the official website at www.jio.com.

- Go to your nearest Jio store.

2. Book your JioAirFiber connection



Sign up for JioAirFiber services by following a few simple steps.

3. Receive confirmation



Jio will contact you when the services are available in your building.

Jio AirFiber plans, details



With the launch of Jio AirFiber, the company also introduced 6 AirFiber plans with high-speed internet and additional benefits. Jio AirFiber plans are divided into two categories: Airfiber and AirFiber Max plans.

Jio AirFiber Plans: In this category, Jio offers three plans priced at Rs 599, Rs 899 and Rs 1,199, respectively. These plans include high-speed internet data of up to 100 Mbps and additional benefits like access to over 550 digital channels and 14 OTT apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium.



Jio AirFiber Max Plans: Under this category, Jio offers three plans priced at Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499, and Rs 3,999, respectively. The plans provide internet data speeds of up to 1Gbps and additional benefits, including access to over 550 digital channels and 14 OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and JioCinema Premium. Notably, JioAirFiber Max will be available in select areas.