Jio Users Across India Face Major Network Outage, Thousands Report Connectivity Issues

Reliance Jio users across the country are facing a significant network outage, with thousands reporting widespread issues involving mobile data, signal reception, and Jio Fiber connectivity. The disruption appears to have started in the early afternoon of June 13, and complaints have surged rapidly since.

Reports from Down detector reveal that the earliest indications of trouble emerged around 1:30 PM, when approximately 200 users flagged problems accessing Jio's services. In less than an hour, by 2:17 PM, that number skyrocketed to over 12,000 affected users. The majority of these complaints are linked to internet outages, with 56 percent of users specifically experiencing mobile data disruptions. In addition, 29 percent are struggling with mobile signal issues, while 15 percent are reporting that their Jio Fiber service is not functioning.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), frustrated customers are actively voicing their grievances. Many have shared screenshots showing “No Service” notifications and blank signal bars on their devices. Users have been tagging Reliance Jio’s official handle and demanding explanations for the abrupt and wide-reaching network failure.

As of the time of writing, Reliance Jio has not released any official statement regarding the outage or its underlying cause. This lack of communication has only heightened user frustration, especially given the scale of the disruption.

The extent of the outage remains uncertain, with users from multiple regions reporting issues. However, it is still not clear whether the outage is nationwide or limited to specific geographic zones. While Jio has experienced brief service interruptions in the past, the current surge in user complaints suggests a more significant technical failure this time.

So far, there has been no official confirmation about what triggered the disruption. Possible causes range from backend technical issues to software updates that may have temporarily impacted the network. However, without a formal explanation from the company, these remain speculative.

In the meantime, users are encouraged to try basic troubleshooting measures such as restarting their phones or toggling airplane mode to attempt re-registration on the network. However, considering the massive volume of reports, it is likely that the fault lies on Jio’s end, rather than being an individual device issue.

Customers continue to await clarity and a resolution. Many have expressed concerns over the impact of the disruption on work-from-home routines, digital payments, and daily communications.

Until Reliance Jio issues a formal update, users are left in the dark, hoping for a swift restoration of services.