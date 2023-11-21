Leaked! iPhone 16 to offer a larger display and enhanced battery

Leaks about the iPhone 16 have already started appearing online. The latest information reveals that the iPhone 16 could have bigger and better displays. However, only the base models are expected to feature the standard size, while the professional models will likely have slightly larger panels. Major revelations have also been made about the battery of the iPhone 16. Let's look at what tipsters have to say about the battery life of the upcoming iPhone 16.



According to a report from Naver, a South Korean media outlet, supply chain experts suggest that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could have displays measuring 6.12 inches and 6.69 inches, respectively, using LTPS 60Hz. These sizes will likely be similar to those of regular iPhone 15 models, with possible differences in some unclear aspects.



However, more significant changes are expected in the Pro models. Rumours speculate that the iPhone 16 Pro could have a 6.27-inch LTPO display, while the Pro Max (Ultra) could have a 6.86-inch LTPO display. The iPhone 15 Pro had a 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max had a 6.7-inch panel. But the claimed screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max seems unusually large, so it's wise to be careful with this information.



Separately, a leak from Kosutami San on X.com revealed alleged prototype photos of the iPhone 16 Pro battery. These images show a frosted metal casing and a battery size about 2.5 percent larger than its predecessor. If this leak is accurate, the iPhone 16 Pro models could go from a black sheet casing to a metallic one for their batteries. This change could improve thermal efficiency without significantly altering weight, a change we've already witnessed in recent Apple Watches, starting with the Series 7.

Battery of early stage iPhone 16 Pro Proto

Features glossy metal shell, 3355mAh Capacity(13.02Wh), LCV 4.48V(Limited Charge Voltage)

Current stage prototype has changed some design: from glossy surface to frosted metal shell, and with a redesigned connector#Apple #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/QvguZ7CrtL — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) November 20, 2023

In terms of thermal management, reports suggest that all iPhone 16 models incorporate graphene heat sinks. These heatsinks feature improved thermal conductivity properties, which could enhance heat dissipation in upcoming iPhones.

