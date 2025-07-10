Marketing and Corporate Leadership: Pratiksha Agarwal reveals how this essential duo conquers the market

Adapting to change in a dynamic environment of constant transitions is, in theory, simple, but in practice, it has become one of the greatest challenges faced by organizations. The current context, marked by multiple possible futures in a short period, demands a more proactive and forward-leaning approach to strategic planning.

This is the case of combining competitive leadership efforts with organizational marketing, which has been seen as a strong alternative for institutions amid uncertainties of various kinds, both negative and positive. This analysis is guided and facilitated by Pratiksha Agarwal, Senior Product Marketing Manager.

Pratiksha has held the position of Senior Product Marketing Manager and Solutions Manager. During this time, she successfully led the launches of multiple enterprise software solutions, achieving impressive results such as a significant increase in webpage visits and a substantial rise in organic traffic for a low-code development platform—demonstrating effective strategic execution and strong market impact.

In this role, she has successfully defined the value proposition, positioning, and customer journey for the enterprise portfolio. She led technical marketing initiatives, community strategy, internal communications, and partner marketing, influencing analyst and community leaders. Additionally, she conducted competitive market analyses in partnership with product management and partner marketing teams, refining the value proposition to ensure alignment with customer needs and market trends.

Even before the interpretation presented by the specialist and development leader in the field, it is important to add that research points to global marketing investments reaching approximately US$900 billion by 2027. In the influencer marketing sector alone, growth is projected at over 50% from 2023 until then, expected to approach the US$50 billion mark worldwide.

Deeper studies in this market indicate that well-established companies in their sectors typically allocate an average of 5% to 10% of their revenue to marketing. One globally recognized online sales company invested over US$20 billion in promotions and advertisements worldwide in 2022. According to these surveys, revenue growth from such investments can reach an average of 20%.

"I was drawn to product marketing because it perfectly combines creativity, strategy, and technology. This field allows me not only to understand the needs of companies but also to build engaging narratives around innovative products capable of transforming entire industries. I have a special passion for the dynamic nature of product marketing, where understanding customers’ pain points and anticipating market moves can lead to the development of solutions that exceed expectations. Translating complex technologies into clear and impactful strategies is what motivates me every day," she states.

Pratiksha Agarwal’s view on Adaptation and Strategy

The conceptual reinforcement presented by Pratiksha Agarwal is backed by the increasingly demanded profile of leaders in today’s market. Leadership posture needs to be increasingly contingent—a concept defined by some scholars as Situational Leadership Theory. This approach is advocated by Pratiksha, recognized as a Global Technology Leader in 2024.

There is less and less room for leaders whose profile is summarized by a rigid stance, common in more conservative, less dynamic environments. Equally, giving the team unchecked autonomy is far from ideal, as the pursued goals need to be led by the group’s conductor.

“Clearly, each situation calls for the most suitable strategic approach. Competitive leadership should consistently drive positive outcomes that align with the organization’s mission, vision, and core values.”

In a dynamic context, caring for the environment brings attention to another essential factor that unites leadership and marketing efforts—communication. As Pratiksha Agarwal also explains, the cycle needs to be well interwoven within all departments of the institution.

Strategies targeting only the consumer market—the product’s target audience—are no longer sufficient. The production process model has shifted from focusing solely on direct financial profit to adopting a model that engages all company stakeholders, both internal and external. This is known as the Stakeholder model.

“Reaching all audiences can relate to goals, different campaigns within the strategic marketing plan, even in the long term. But it is necessary to align all perspectives well, first with a thorough evaluation of the employees themselves, so the organization can then confidently advance its next steps, focused on greater and bolder market achievements.”

A well-executed sequence is responsible for ensuring good performance and increasing profitability, as demonstrated in projects led by Pratiksha Agarwal, for example. In other words, it would be difficult to pursue a path where stakeholder engagement is not at least at a satisfactory, if not full, level.

Each project, a new opportunity

Pratiksha Agarwal has over 15 years of experience, following her Master’s degree in Information Technology from SUNY Buffalo. She also has expertise in leading transformations of complex business requirements into actionable strategies, alongside her work with cross-functional project teams.

Beyond her technical excellence, Agarwal demonstrates great skill in leading large-scale digital transformations with significant impact and reach.

Her work has been widely recognized, earning awards such as the Bronze Globee® Award, the Global Achievers' Award 2024, and the title of Next Generation Digital Transformation Leader – Information Technology (USA) at the Global Technology Awards 2024.

Pratiksha also regularly conducts webinars available on Spotify, where she shares her knowledge with the new generation of industry leaders. For her, diversity of perspectives is one of the main drivers of innovation.

“Each project is an opportunity to dive deeply into ever-evolving technologies and create solutions that truly resonate with customers. I want to continue developing as a thought leader in technical product marketing and digital transformation, as well as deepen my knowledge of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and low-code/no-code platforms, applying these innovations to generate high-impact business solutions.”