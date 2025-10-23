Live
Meta’s Big AI Layoff: 600 Jobs Lost as Company Trims “Bloated” Teams
Meta Lays Off 600 Employees from AI Division to Cut Costs and Streamline Teams
Meta has decided to remove 600 workers from its Artificial Intelligence (AI) team. The company said it wants to make the team smaller and work faster.
The message was shared by Alexandr Wang, Meta’s Chief AI Officer. He said the goal is to reduce extra layers in the company and keep only the needed staff.
Earlier this year, Meta had hired many people as part of a $14.3 billion plan to grow its AI projects. But now, the company says the team has become too big.
Most of the job cuts will affect the FAIR (Fundamental Artificial Intelligence Research) unit and product teams that build AI tools.
Some workers said that the AI group had become “too crowded.” Research teams like FAIR had to share computers and resources with product teams.
When Meta started its new Superintelligence Labs, it added even more people to the AI division, making it even larger.
After the layoff news, many Meta employees posted their worries on an online forum called Blind. They said that even jobs in AI are no longer safe.