Microsoft Adds Anthropic’s Claude AI to 365 Copilot

Microsoft Brings Anthropic’s Claude AI Models to Copilot
Microsoft has rolled out a major update to its 365 Copilot platform, adding Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4 and Claude Opus 4.1 models alongside OpenAI’s offerings. This marks the first time Microsoft has integrated non-OpenAI models into Copilot.
At launch, the Claude models will power two features: the Researcher agent, which handles complex queries, trend analysis, and report generation with access to live internet data and user files, and Copilot Studio, which lets users build and customize AI agents for workflows, reasoning, and automation.
Users can now switch between Claude and OpenAI models through a model selector, giving them more flexibility. The move follows Microsoft’s renewed partnership with OpenAI and signals a broader strategy to diversify AI options within Copilot.