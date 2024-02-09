Microsoft Introduces Linux's Sudo Command to Windows 11 for Developers

Microsoft further cements its commitment to developers by incorporating Linux's widely-used sudo command into Windows 11. Designed to grant elevated privileges, sudo, or "superuser do," enables users to execute commands with heightened security permissions or under different user contexts, a common practice in Unix-based systems like Linux and macOS.



With this integration, developers on Windows 11 will gain the ability to run elevated tools directly from an unelevated console session, streamlining workflows and enhancing user experience. Jordi Adoumie, a Microsoft product manager, highlights that this approach offers familiarity and efficiency to users seeking to elevate commands without the need to open a separate elevated console.



The sudo command is currently undergoing testing in the latest Canary build of Windows 11, with plans for broader availability later this year. Microsoft aims to offer flexibility by allowing sudo configuration in three modes: new window, disabled input, and inline. The inline mode closely mirrors Linux's sudo functionality, while other modes provide additional security measures.



In a move towards transparency and collaboration, Microsoft has opted to open-source the sudo project on GitHub, inviting community contributions and feedback. Additionally, the company intends to provide further insights into its sudo plans in the coming months.



“Over the coming months we will be working on expanding documentation for Sudo for Windows and will be sharing more details about the security implications of running sudo in the ‘Inline’ configuration,” says Adoumie.



This initiative builds upon Microsoft's longstanding embrace of Linux, exemplified by the inclusion of an entire Linux kernel in Windows 10 and the integration of tools like the Bash shell and OpenSSH. Moreover, Microsoft has facilitated the availability of popular Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, SUSE Linux, and Fedora through the Windows Store, underscoring its commitment to fostering a developer-friendly ecosystem on Windows platforms.