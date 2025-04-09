Microsoft’s Windows 11 New Start Menu Gets a Big Upgrade

Microsoft is giving the Windows 11 Start menu a much-needed refresh, making itlarger, more practical, and user-friendly. A recent discovery by Windowsenthusiast phantomofearth in the latest preview builds reveals thatthis redesigned menu not only expands the layout but also introduces a keycustomization feature: the ability to disable the recommended feed of files andapps.

This recommended section has been a major source of frustration for manyusers transitioning from Windows 10. It takes up valuable space and oftendisplays files or apps that aren't relevant to everyone. Thankfully, with theupdated layout, users can now turn it off entirely, allowing for a cleaner,more personalized Start experience.

The redesigned Start menu keeps everything on one easy-to-scroll page,eliminating the need to switch between sections. You can now view all apps at aglance and choose between a categorized or list-style layout, depending on yourpreference.

Another welcome change is the increased space for pinned apps—users can nowpin up to eight apps per row, with no longer a restriction of just three rows.This allows for quicker access to frequently used apps without unnecessaryclutter.



