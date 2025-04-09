Live
- At Navkar Mahamantra event, PM Modi’s special gesture in the spotlight
- ED questioned me only for an hour, claims CPI-M MP Radhakrishnan
- Instagram Promotion: My Personal Take on Building an Engaging IG
- Pawan Kalyan's son receiving treatment and recovering well, asserts Jana Sena
- Navkar Mahamantra Day: Over 10,000 in Surat chant mantra for world peace
- Karnataka shocker: Man rapes minor daughter for year, held
- Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu
- PUC results announced, Udupi stands first,Yadgir last
- Second airport for Bengaluru: AAI team inspects two sites off Kanakapura Road
- NH connecting Kempegowda International Airport sees toll rate increase
Microsoft’s Windows 11 New Start Menu Gets a Big Upgrade
Microsoft’s revamped Start menu in Windows 11 offers more space, flexibility and finally removes the frustrating recommended feed.
Microsoft is giving the Windows 11 Start menu a much-needed refresh, making itlarger, more practical, and user-friendly. A recent discovery by Windowsenthusiast phantomofearth in the latest preview builds reveals thatthis redesigned menu not only expands the layout but also introduces a keycustomization feature: the ability to disable the recommended feed of files andapps.
This recommended section has been a major source of frustration for manyusers transitioning from Windows 10. It takes up valuable space and oftendisplays files or apps that aren't relevant to everyone. Thankfully, with theupdated layout, users can now turn it off entirely, allowing for a cleaner,more personalized Start experience.
The redesigned Start menu keeps everything on one easy-to-scroll page,eliminating the need to switch between sections. You can now view all apps at aglance and choose between a categorized or list-style layout, depending on yourpreference.
Another welcome change is the increased space for pinned apps—users can nowpin up to eight apps per row, with no longer a restriction of just three rows.This allows for quicker access to frequently used apps without unnecessaryclutter.
Microsoft is currently testing this improved Start menu in the 24H2 previewbuilds of Windows 11 and has even rolled it out to some 23H2 versions. Thisstrongly indicates that the broader rollout to all Windows 11 users could bejust around the corner.