Mivi Duopods M80 Instagram game becomes an overnight sensation

Mivi, the homegrown Indian electronics brand promoted their earbuds DuoPods M80 in an exceptional style by launching an exciting game on the Instagram platform. The game was a massive success in a short time; more than three lakh people participated in the game in less than 24 hours, and also shared hundreds of times.

Mivi's official Instagram handle will take you through an exciting game. This intriguing journey on Instagram offers an objective to the player of taking the DuoPods M80 to the safe house, where the player needs to evade the bad guys chasing him. At the end of the series of Instagram stories, the player needs to choose to run away by tapping on one of the Instagram handles visible in the story. If one chooses the wrong option, they will fail in the mission. However, one can always go back and play again.

Everyone who finishes the game can fill in details like your name, email ID, and Instagram handles to win the exciting prizes and the DuoPods M80 buds. The game has rapidly caught on and has become an overnight sensation. The game was played and also shared by some of the well-known YouTubers including CarryMinati, Bhuvan Bam, Mumbiker Nikhil and Mostly Sane. The game is a fair way that highlights the various features of the earbuds like long battery life and secure fit.

Through a marketing play, Mivi leapt by making the engagement process more enjoyable. Also, this smart way of marketing will keep the player engrossed for a while which will help Mivi get registered in their minds. Mivi does most of the marketing digitally said 'given that most of us are stuck at home during the pandemic, they wanted to give their customers some interesting way to engage with and not get bored by the regular way of marketing'.

At present Mivi DuoPods M80 is available for Rs 2,999 on Mivi's website. The DuoPods are designed for music lovers and mobile gaming.