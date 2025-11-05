Moto G67 Power 5G Launching in India on Wednesday: Specs, Colours, and Battery Details

The new Moto G67 Power 5G will launch in India on Wednesday.

It is the latest smartphone in Motorola’s G series.

The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

Storage and Colours

Two variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB

Three colours: Parachute Purple, Blue Curacao, Cilantro

Display and Design

6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD display

120Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support

Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection

MIL-810H military-grade protection and IP64 dust/splash resistance

Runs on Android 15

Performance and Battery

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor with Adreno GPU

8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

RAM Boost feature expands memory up to 24GB

7,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Promises 1 OS update and 3 years of security updates

Camera Setup

Rear Cameras:

50MP main camera (Sony LYT-600)

8MP ultra-wide camera

Flicker sensor

Front Camera:

32MP lens in a punch-hole design

Supports Dual Capture, Timelapse, Slow Motion, Audio Zoom

Records Full HD videos at 30fps

Other Features

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound

Google Gemini AI voice support

Sensors: fingerprint, light, gyro, proximity

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS