Live
- Mass Jathara Box Office Collection Day 5: Slows Down After Strong Weekend
- OpenAI’s Sora Video App Launches on Android: Create AI Videos Without Invites in Select Regions
- Google launches skilling programme for Indian startup founders
- Sindhi leader writes to global community, accuses Pakistan of secret nuclear activities in Sindh
- IIT Madras Develops Hybrid Rocket Thruster for VTOL Aircraft
- AI a horizontal, cross-cutting tech ushering India towards Viksit Bharat: Meity official
- Apple Prepares to Challenge Google and Microsoft with Budget-Friendly MacBook Powered by iPhone Chip
- MP C.N. Manjunath stresses on pollution free environment for healthy living
- Nasscom Foundation in Collaboration with ONDC Network to Digitally Empower 200 Women Led Enterprises in Karnataka to Thrive in E-commerce
- Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse of Special Needs Student, Case Registered After 13 Years
Moto G67 Power 5G Launching in India on Wednesday: Specs, Colours, and Battery Details
The Moto G67 Power 5G will launch in India on Wednesday. The phone features a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 7,000mAh battery, and 50MP triple camera setup.
The new Moto G67 Power 5G will launch in India on Wednesday.
It is the latest smartphone in Motorola’s G series.
The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Motorola India website.
Storage and Colours
Two variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB
Three colours: Parachute Purple, Blue Curacao, Cilantro
Display and Design
6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD display
120Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support
Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection
MIL-810H military-grade protection and IP64 dust/splash resistance
Runs on Android 15
Performance and Battery
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor with Adreno GPU
8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
RAM Boost feature expands memory up to 24GB
7,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging
Promises 1 OS update and 3 years of security updates
Camera Setup
Rear Cameras:
50MP main camera (Sony LYT-600)
8MP ultra-wide camera
Flicker sensor
Front Camera:
32MP lens in a punch-hole design
Supports Dual Capture, Timelapse, Slow Motion, Audio Zoom
Records Full HD videos at 30fps
Other Features
Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound
Google Gemini AI voice support
Sensors: fingerprint, light, gyro, proximity
Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS