Motorola Debuts Razr Fold at MWC 2026, Targets Samsung in Premium Foldable Race

At the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC 2026) in Barcelona, Motorola has stepped into the premium book-style foldable segment with the unveiling of its all-new Razr Fold. The device marks the brand’s first attempt at a larger foldable design under the Razr lineup, positioning it directly against established players like Samsung and potentially even Apple, which is rumored to be exploring foldable devices in the near future.

The Razr Fold was initially teased earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026 in Las Vegas, building anticipation ahead of its official showcase at MWC. Now that the curtain has been lifted, Motorola appears determined to compete at the highest level of the foldable smartphone market.

Design and Build

Staying true to Motorola’s design language, the Razr Fold features a textured rear panel and a distinctive, squarish camera module. The iconic M logo sits prominently at the center of the back panel, reinforcing brand identity. When unfolded, the device measures an impressively slim 4.6mm, while folding it brings the thickness to 9.9mm.

However, at 244 grams, the Razr Fold is noticeably heavier than rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Vivo X Fold 5. While weight may be a consideration for some users, Motorola appears to compensate with other hardware advantages.

Battery and Performance

One of the standout features of the Razr Fold is its massive 6,000mAh battery — larger than what most foldable competitors currently offer. The device supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, giving users flexibility and speed when powering up.

In terms of durability, Motorola has included IP48 and IP49 ratings. While these certifications offer some level of dust and water resistance, they fall slightly short of the highest flagship durability standards seen in certain competing devices.

Under the hood, the Razr Fold runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, though not the 8 Elite variant. Paired with 16GB of RAM and storage options going up to 1TB, the device is clearly built for high-end performance and heavy multitasking.

Camera and Extras

Motorola is equipping the Razr Fold with a triple 50MP camera setup. This includes a 50MP Sony primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS. On paper, the camera hardware positions the device strongly within the premium foldable space.

Audio is handled in partnership with Bose, promising enhanced speaker performance. Additionally, the Razr Fold supports stylus input — a notable inclusion that differentiates it from Samsung’s current foldable lineup.

Pricing Strategy?

While official pricing details remain under wraps, the hardware choices — particularly the non-Elite chipset — suggest Motorola may adopt an aggressive pricing strategy. Whether that translates into a significant competitive advantage will become clearer once the device officially hits the market.

With its blend of bold design, robust battery, and flagship-grade cameras, Motorola’s Razr Fold signals the company’s serious ambitions in the evolving foldable smartphone arena.