Motorola Razr Fold Set for India Debut with Large Displays, Stylus Support, and Flagship Power

Motorola appears ready to expand its foldable portfolio in India with the upcoming Razr Fold, a premium book-style smartphone designed to compete with the best in the segment. According to reports, the device could soon arrive not only in India but also across the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East markets. With this launch, the Motorola brand—owned by Lenovo—is aiming squarely at high-end foldables such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup and Vivo’s X Fold series.

Motorola originally introduced the Razr Fold at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in January and later showcased it again at Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this month. During these events, the company revealed key hardware and design details, giving tech enthusiasts a clear picture of what to expect.

Large, High-Quality Dual Displays

The Razr Fold features a 6.6-inch cover screen built for quick interactions without unfolding the device. This outer display supports a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and premium visual formats including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Protection comes via Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, enhancing durability for everyday use.

Unfold the device and users are greeted by an expansive 8.1-inch main display with a sharper 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the outer screen, it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for vibrant colors and better contrast during video playback and gaming.

Motorola has also focused on durability and portability. The device measures just 4.6mm in thickness when open and 9.9mm when folded, while weighing 244 grams. It carries an IPX9 rating for water resistance and supports the Moto Pen Ultra stylus, making it useful for note-taking and productivity tasks.

Flagship Performance and Long-Term Software Support

Powering the Razr Fold is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, positioning it firmly in the flagship category. The device is expected to offer up to 16GB RAM and as much as 1TB of fast UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for media and apps.

On the software side, it runs Android 16 out of the box, with Motorola promising up to seven years of Android updates—an increasingly important factor for premium buyers seeking longevity.

Pro-Grade Cameras and Audio

Photography is a major highlight. The Razr Fold houses a triple 50MP rear camera system, consisting of a main sensor, an ultrawide/macro lens, and a periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, users get two front cameras: a 32MP shooter on the cover screen and a 20MP camera inside.

Audio performance is enhanced by stereo speakers tuned by Bose, with support for Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Battery and Charging

The device packs a substantial 6,000mAh battery. It supports 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse wired as well as wireless charging—useful for powering accessories on the go.

Expected Pricing

Reports suggest a price of around ₹1.5 lakh in India. This would place it in the same premium bracket as foldables from Vivo, while remaining more affordable than offerings from Samsung and Google in the ultra-premium foldable space.

The Razr Fold is expected to be available in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colour options.