NBCUniversal Strikes Long-Term Deal with YouTube TV, Bringing Back NBC Sports Network and Expanding Peacock

NBCUniversal and YouTube have reached a new multi-year agreement that not only keeps NBCUniversal’s full portfolio of channels available on YouTube TV but also sets the stage for major streaming and sports expansions. The deal, announced Thursday, comes after the two sides extended negotiations temporarily, echoing a similar situation during their last contract renewal in 2021.

While neither company disclosed the financial details, the agreement is wide-ranging. It guarantees continued access to NBCUniversal’s broadcast and cable networks on YouTube TV, including major outlets such as NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, CNBC, MSNBC, Golf Channel, E!, USA, Syfy, and Oxygen True Crime.

Matt Schnaars, President of Content Distribution at NBCUniversal, described the move as part of a broader digital growth strategy. “We’ve secured long-term access to our full portfolio of broadcast and cable networks on YouTube TV, and we’re advancing our Peacock strategy with an upcoming launch on YouTube Primetime Channels and ongoing presence on Google TV,” he said.

NBC Sports Network Returns This Fall

One of the most significant developments from the deal is the relaunch of NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), which originally shut down in 2021. The revived channel will debut later this fall on YouTube TV, offering fans expanded access to NBCUniversal’s extensive sports programming lineup. NBCSN will operate alongside the sports content already available on NBC’s broadcast network, bolstering the company’s ability to reach viewers who rely on cable-style packages rather than direct streaming.

Industry observers suggest this relaunch could be tied to NBCUniversal’s broader strategy of balancing its investment in Peacock with the need to capture revenue from traditional carriage fees. As sports rights increasingly shift toward streaming exclusives, reviving NBCSN provides a way to monetize audiences who have not migrated to Peacock.

Peacock Expands via YouTube Primetime Channels

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s flagship streaming service, will soon be offered as a subscription through YouTube’s Primetime Channels, giving Google users another pathway to access its catalog of originals, live sports, and films. The deal also extends Peacock’s availability across Android devices, Google Play, and Google TV.

Additionally, the agreement strengthens NBCUniversal’s content footprint across YouTube itself. Short-form clips, show highlights, and full episodes from NBCUniversal programming will continue to appear on YouTube, ensuring that audiences who consume content in smaller doses remain engaged with the company’s brands.

Movies and Classic Content Stay Put

The partnership also ensures that films and TV shows from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will remain available for digital purchase or rental across Google TV, YouTube, and YouTube TV. Iconic titles from NBCUniversal’s library will continue to stream on YouTube Premium and free ad-supported services through YouTube’s Primetime Content platform.

A Win-Win for Viewers and Platforms

For NBCUniversal, this deal represents a critical balance between pushing Peacock as a direct-to-consumer service and maintaining revenue through channel carriage fees. For YouTube TV subscribers, it guarantees long-term stability for some of the most-watched cable and broadcast networks, along with new offerings like the revived NBCSN.

As streaming platforms evolve, this partnership highlights how legacy media giants and digital-first distributors are adapting together to meet shifting viewer habits.