Netflix offers limited free access to many original series and movies

Netflix offers limited free access to several original series and movies, including Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Elite, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Bird Box, When They See Us, Love Is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet, and Grace and Frankie. If you're not sure whether Netflix is worth the monthly subscription, well, the streaming service is here to help you. With free access, you can watch the full movie with all language options, although only the first episode of the first season is available for TV shows. And you don't even need a Netflix account to take advantage of this offer.

Netflix said: "We are looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience." Free access to select Netflix originals is available globally at netflix.com/watch-free. A Netflix help page for the same notes as only browsers on computers (Windows PC or Mac) and Android devices are supported. Other platforms (iOS, smart TVs or Fire Stick) and incognito mode are not supported. A skippable 30-second Netflix ad plays before each title.

This isn't the first time Netflix has tried to offer free access to its originals to entice users to sign up. In September last year, it provided the first episode of Bard of Blood in India and Elite season 2 in parts of Latin America for free. But this time, it has taken the tactic of free and select access globally and with many more originals at stake. The same "free" titles are available everywhere if you're wondering. Netflix isn't the first streaming service to try this tactic either, as YouTube does the same for its originals, before moving to an ad-based model anyway.

For Netflix, it's another way to potentially attract more subscribers, in addition to the tweaks it does with the plans on offer. In July, it tested an Rs. 349 per month "Mobile +" plan that made HD video more affordable. The plan was not widely implemented. And earlier in the year, it offered the first month of a Netflix subscription at Rs. 5 for a limited time.

OnlyTech was one of the first to spot the new Netflix promotion over the weekend. Gadgets 360 understands that it has been around for a while.